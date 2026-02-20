Baftas 2026: When is the awards ceremony, where can I watch and will Jessie Buckley win?

Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal at the Golden Globes earlier this year. Photograph: Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

The 2026 film awards season is well and truly upon us, and with gongs coming in thick and fast, all eyes in Ireland will be on Killarney woman Jessie Buckley to see if she can replicate her Golden Globe win at this year’s Bafta awards.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming ceremony and the Irish talent nominated.

What are the Bafta awards?

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts turns 79 this year and hosts annual awards ceremonies for film (since 1949), television (since 1955) and games (since 2004).

When do the Baftas take place?

This year’s edition will be held on Sunday, February 22nd. The ceremony lasts two hours, with the broadcast usually beginning at 7pm and ending at 9pm.

Where is the ceremony held?

Since 2023, the awards have been held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London.

Who is this year’s host?

Actor, director and presenter Alan Cumming.

Will there be a live performance?

K-Pop Demon Hunters. Image: Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters’ stars EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami will perform Golden at the ceremony. In spite of this, the Netflix film, which has received several Oscar nods, has no Bafta nominations. In fact, the film is not eligible for nomination due to it not playing in cinemas for a long enough run.

Elsewhere, Say You Love Me star Jessie Ware will perform during the In Memoriam segment.

Is there any Irish interest this year?

Yes, plenty of it.

It’s hard to ignore the awards season buzz surrounding Jessie Buckley’s best actress nomination for her role as Agnes in Hamnet. She is the bookie’s current favourite to win.

However, in the same category last year, Demi Moore was expected to be a shoe-in for the gong for her role in The Substance after she (like Buckley) won the Golden Globe. The Bafta went to Mikey Madison for Anora, who then went on to win the Oscar for best actress in a lead role.

Paul Mescal has received a nomination for best actor in a supporting role for his performance in Hamnet as William Shakespeare.

Steve, which stars and was produced by Cillian Murphy, has been nominated for outstanding British film.

Bugonia, produced by Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element Pictures and directed by long-time collaborator Yorgos Lanthimos, has received five nominations.

Element Pictures also produced Pillion which stars Alexander Skarsgård and has three nominations.

Donegal film-maker Myrid Carten has bagged a nomination for outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer, for her debut feature documentary film Want In Her.

Dubliner Richard Baneham is among the nominees for Visual Effects for his work on Avatar: Fire and Ash, while Irish short film Nostalgie by Kathryn Ferguson has been nominated for best short film.

Which films have the most nominations?

One Battle After Another leads the pack with 14, followed by Sinners with 13, and Hamnet and Marty Supreme are in joint third with 11 nominations each.

Who will present awards on the night?

Cillian Murphy is not only nominated, but among the list of presenters, which also features Kate Hudson, Michael B Jordan and Ethan Hawke.

Where can I watch it?

Delayed coverage will be broadcast on BBC One at 7pm on Sunday, February 22nd, so if you’re planning to watch the ceremony stay offline to avoid spoilers.

A livestream of the red carpet action will feature on the Bafta YouTube channel with Clara Amfo and Ali Plumb as hosts.