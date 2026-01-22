Oscar nominations 2026: Jessie Buckley expected to lead Irish charge for role in Hamnet

It’s Oscar time: welcome to our coverage of the announcement of the nominations for the 98th Academy Awards. Who will make the Oscars cut this year? Who will be snubbed?

Never mind the surefire nomination, can we just crown Jessie Buckley as best actress winner now? Is her Hamnet co-star Paul Mescal destined to collect his second Oscar nomination, this time in the best supporting actor category?

How many nods will Bugonia, produced by Ireland’s Element Pictures, and the wonderful Blue Moon, made at Ardmore Studios in Bray, manage to pick up?

We’ll find out from 1.30pm, when actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman will announce the nominations live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Los Angeles.

In the meantime, here are some key reads on the backdrop to this year’s shindig, starting with nomination predictions from our chief film correspondent, Donald Clarke.

Never mind the Irish, what about the rest of the Oscars?

The films that pick up the most nominations aren’t always the ones that do the best on the night, and sometimes it can feel a bit deflating and beside-the-point when the headlines focus on the totals.

Still, this year could be a genuinely interesting one for nomination tallies – for awards nerds, at least – as One Battle After Another or Sinners or perhaps both could break the record for the most nods received by a single film.

That record stands at 14 and was set before the 1951 awards by All About Eve before being equalled by Titanic in 1998 and by La La Land before 2017’s infamous envelope-gate ceremony.

(Titanic also shares the record for the most wins, at 11, with Ben-Hur and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.)

Other points of interest include how awards-season heavyweights Marty Supreme and Sentimental Value will fare, especially in the acting categories. Both films are overflowing with Oscar-worthy performances, though not all of them are guaranteed to be recognised by voters.

Titanic: director James Cameron with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet during the filming of the 1997 film's floating-door scene. Photograph: 20th Century Fox

I’m not sure we can still call this the green wave – the same one that was busy crashing on Hollywood in 2023 – but the Irish presence at this year’s Oscars could well stretch across multiple categories.

Maybe this is a new green wave, just with some of the same surfers involved?

Anyway, Ireland is likely to have a runner in the visual effects race, with two-time Oscar winner Richard Baneham, from Tallaght in Dublin, tipped to pick up a third nod for his work on the Avatar films. The animator and visual effects supervisor previously won Academy Awards in 2010 and 2023.

There may also be local interest in the animated short film category, as two Irish titles, Retirement Plan and Éiru, made the shortlist of 15 announced before Christmas.

And then there’s the chance of multiple nominations for Bugonia, which is another collaboration between Dublin-based Element Pictures, Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos and lead actress Emma Stone. If it makes the best picture list, producers Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe will swell the tally of Irish nods.

The people who love Hamnet really love Hamnet. The Irish Times gave it a five-star review and was not alone in doing so.

Hamnet is not an Irish-produced film, but Maggie O’Farrell, who wrote the novel on which it is based, is originally from Coleraine, Co Derry, and as she co-wrote the screenplay alongside director Chloé Zhao, she could pick up a nomination in the best adapted screenplay category today.

The casting of two Irish actors, Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal, in the main roles of Agnes (or Anne) Shakespeare née Hathaway and William Shakespeare, has also heightened Irish interest in the film.

Incidentally, if Paul Mescal doesn’t make the cut this time, he can at least console himself that he is already Academy Award Nominee Paul Mescal. In 2023 he snuck up from the outside to snatch a best actor nomination for his devastatingly subtle performance in the Charlotte Wells film Aftersun.

Donald Clarke, in his nominations preview, says Andrew Scott has an outside chance of a best supporting actor nod for his quiet but compelling performance as musical-theatre composer Richard Rodgers in Irish coproduction Blue Moon, in which he plays opposite lead actor hopeful Ethan Hawke. I’d certainly be a fan of that happening.

Jessie Buckley is heavy favourite for best actress for her role as the grief-struck Agnes in Hamnet. Photograph: Focus Features

It seems like only yesterday that Jessie Buckley – who could make history as the first Irishwoman to win best actress – was a competitor on BBC talent show I’d Do Anything. In fact it was 18 years ago, in 2008, when she was aged just 17.

The series, presented by Graham Norton, was an elimination contest with the winner cast as Nancy in the 2009 West End revival of Oliver! Buckley, who is from Killarney in Co Kerry, finished as the runner-up, though if memory serves “chief judge” Andrew Lloyd Webber was keen for her to win.

She went on to study at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (Rada) in London, graduating with a BA in acting in 2013, and soon went from strength to strength on stage and screen.

Buckley is now expected to claim not just a nomination but the actual gong for her role as Agnes in Hamnet, Chloé Zhao’s adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s grief-laced novel. Indeed, Donald Clarke wondered if she might be unbeatable as far back as October.

