Taylor Swift is Ireland’s Spotify Wrapped most-streamed artist but loses global crown

Taylor Swift was the most-streamed artist on Spotify in Ireland for the third consecutive year in 2025. Photograph: Getty ImagesKate Green/

“Oh hey, so if this is popping up on your phone, then chances are you listened to a lot of my music on Spotify this year. It’s Taylor by the way,” says Taylor Swift, dressed in festive red before a Christmas tree backdrop. “Thank you for doing that.”

This is part of the “word from one of your favourites” segment of Spotify Wrapped, by now almost as familiar as the annual Wrapped streaming recap itself.

Swift was the most-streamed artist on Spotify in Ireland for the third consecutive year in 2025, the Swedish audio platform announced today, as it unveiled a tranche of statistics. This year it told users their “listening age”, tried to pinpoint their favourite genres and identified their most “repeat-heavy day”.

Swift – who released her 13th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, in October – was also the top artist in her native US. Globally, however, she was dethroned by the only other real contender for this crown in recent years, rapper and singer Bad Bunny.

The Puerto Rican artist was also the number one global artist on Spotify from 2020 to 2022, before Swift took over in 2023 and 2024 as she embarked on her record-breaking Eras tour.

Bad Bunny makes no appearance in this year’s Irish top five, which is rounded out by Zach Bryan, Kingfishr, Sabrina Carpenter and Drake.

The most-streamed song on Spotify in Ireland was Kingfishr’s folk hit Killeagh, which came out ahead of Alex Warren’s Ordinary and Pink Pony Club by Chappell Roan.

Irish folk band Amble, the sixth biggest artist on Spotify in Ireland this year, had the most streamed album with Reverie, their debut, which was released in May.

Showing the power of enduring favourites, Noah Kahan’s 2022 album Stick Season was in second place, ahead of Sabrina Carpenter’s 2024 album Short n’ Sweet in third.

Globally, the top song was the heartfelt duet Die with a Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, while the top album was Bad Bunny’s DeBÍ TiRAR Más FOToS.

The top podcast globally on Spotify was The Joe Rogan Experience. In Ireland, the American was beaten by both The 2 Johnnies Podcast and The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett. The top Irish audiobook was Deadly Silence by Jacqueline Connolly, while the top global audiobook was Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros.

This is the 11th time that Spotify has released a personalised rundown of the year to its users, with past features including telling people their “audio aura” and “sound town”, or place in the world where listening habits are most similar to theirs.

“Age is just a number. So don’t take this personally,” it cautioned this year before telling users their “listening age”.

If, for example, “you listen to mostly new music” and “your taste is trending”, you might happily be informed your listening age is 17, despite your actual ears being 46.

Although Apple Music has a similar annual feature called Replay and Google-owned YouTube has introduced a new one this year called Recap, Spotify Wrapped attracts the most anticipation and attention on social media.

The company remains the market leader in music streaming, with 696 million monthly active users, including 276 million premium subscribers who pay to access the service, and it says music fans view Wrapped as a “cultural report card” of their year.

Spotify, which encourages users to share “stories” from their Wrapped, typically includes a dollop of dry humour in its annual summaries.

“Taste like yours can’t be defined,” it ventures this year. “But let’s try anyway.”