A handy guide to 99 of the best Irish festivals in 2023

There’s a rich explosion of festivals in the planning right now, from big hitters to smaller niche pleasures. This isn’t an exhaustive list, but a taster of what’s coming up in 2023′s cultural festivals around Ireland. While some programmes are well along, others will announce details later in the year, so watch their spaces online and on social media.

JANUARY

First Fortnight art & culture festival Until Jan 15: There’s just time to catch the end of the fortnight honouring the healing power of the arts regarding mental health, with inspiration from diverse artforms, including poetry, music, textile art and theatre. Check out the last couple of days on firstfortnight.ie

Actor Timmy Creed performs GAA-themed one-man play Spliced at First Fortnight festival. Photograph: Conor McCabe Photography

Out to Lunch Arts Festival Jan 7-29: The year’s first outing from Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival, with more than 50 events including Natalie Haynes, Paul Muldoon and Josie Long. cqaf.com

Music for Galway’s Midwinter Festival Seasons Jan 20-22: Experience four seasons in one weekend, at the heart of winter in the heart of Galway. Vivaldi and Piazzolla’s Four Seasons, Winterreise, Tchaikovsky Seasons and more. musicforgalway.ie

Music for Galway’s 20th Midwinter Festival: Finghin Collins. Photograph: Andrew Downes

Dublin Lunar New Year Jan 21-29: Dublin City Council invites all to welcome the Year of the Rabbit, with tours, food experiences, talks, hands-on workshops for adults and children, live music, and rabbit-themed fun. dublinlunarnewyear.ie

TradFest Temple Bar Jan 25-29: Ireland’s largest trad and folk festival, with live music across Dublin. New voices and familiar faces, including Judy Collins, Kila, Dervish, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Moxie, Eimear Quinn, FeliSpeaks and Farah Elle. tradfesttemplebar.com

Classics Now Jan 27-29: Live in Dublin and online, exploring contemporary interpretations of the arts and ideas of antiquity, curated by Helen Meany. Including authors Natalie Haynes, Helen Morales, John Banville; staged reading, with music, of Gavin Kostick’s new translation of Homer’s Odyssey; screening of Orphee, plus Eileen Walsh, Mary Beard, Andrew Synnott, Megan Kennedy, Derbhle Crotty, Laura Beatty. classicsnow.ie

FEBRUARY

Brigit 2023 Feb 1-6: The second Dublin city-wide celebration of Brigit welcomes Spring with events exploring the origins and evolution of Brigit, nature and sustainability, women in contemporary Ireland. dublin.ie

Scene Heard Feb 9-26: The festival of new work – live performance and art by artists from all over the country, at Smock Alley Theatre in Dublin – is still being selected, and may include music, dance, comedy, opera, mime, children’s theatre and circus. sceneandheard.ie

Irish Association of Youth Orchestras Feb 11: Young musicians from all over Ireland perform in Dublin’s National Concert Hall: Junior Cork Youth Orchestra, Major Minors Junior Orchestra, Musica Fusion Community Orchestra, Presto Players, Cork ETB Youth Orchestra, Fidil – Maoin Ceoil na Gaillimhe, Mayo Youth Orchestra and Sligo Academy of Music Sinfonietta. iayo.ie

Take Off Festival Feb 16-18: Double-bills with three international choreographers paired with three Irish choreographers, at Dance Cork Firkin Crane in Shandon, Cork. dancecorkfirkincrane.ie

Mother Tongues Festival Feb 16-18: Celebrating multilingualism and multiculturalism through art, and marking Unesco International Mother Language Day. Workshops, events and engaging activities for families, plus creative development for artists and writers. mothertonguesfestival.com

Dublin International Film Festival Feb 23-Mar 4: Showcasing the best contemporary world cinema and new Irish work for its 21st anniversary. Screenings from Irish filmmakers Hugh O’Conor and Clare Dunne, renowned visionary Artazvad Pelchian and film music maestro Neil Brand’s tribute to Buster Keaton. Plus archive programmes, red carpets, public events and Q & with cast and filmmakers, and online programme. diff.ie

Buster Keaton in Steamboat Bill, Jr

Right Here Right Now! Feb 23-25: The Ark’s multidisciplinary festival made for by and about children, with music, performance, visual arts and children’s rally; free, in Dublin and online. ark.ie

Belfast TradFest Winter Weekend Feb 24-26: Traditional music, song and dance, with Frankie Gavin, Ríoghnach Connolly, Cúig, The Friel Sisters, Mary Dillon & Déanta, Séamus & Caoimhe Uí Fhlatharta and Ryan Molloy; plus music workshops, talks, sessions, festival club. belfasttradfest.com

Ortús Chamber Music Festival Feb 26-Mar 5: Founders Mairéad Hickey and Sinéad O’Halloran’s eighth year presenting some of Ireland’s finest musicians alongside international peers (including Marmen Quartet, Swedish violinist Johannes Marmén and Swiss violinist Laia Braun), in Cork City and county (Midleton, Ballycotton, Blackrock and Bantry) performing works by Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Franck. ortusfestival.ie

Marmen Quartet at Ortús Chamber Music Festival. Photograph: Marco Borggreve

MARCH

Francophonie Festival Mar 1-31: Month-long celebration of French language and cultural diversity, including film, literature, talks, debates. Festival presented by the embassies of the International Organisation of la Francophonie, in association with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Irish cultural partners. Incorporates the embassies’ Francophonie Film Festival (Mar 8-11) of free film screenings at the Light House Cinema and Alliance Française, Dublin. ie.ambafrance.org/-Francophonie-576-

Ennis Book Club Festival Mar 3-5: Ireland’s largest book club gathering shares the joy of reading, including Jane Casey, Catherine Ryan Howard, Hakan Nesser and Liz Nugent discussing crime fiction with Declan Hughes; Northern Irish writers Lucy Caldwell, Olivia Fitzsimons and Michelle Gallen talking to Neil Hegarty; 10 books you should read; and environmental symposium. ennisbookclubfestival.com

Belfast Children’s Festival Mar 3-12: Young at Art’s 25th anniversary featuring local, national and international theatre, dance, music, art, interactive events, exhibitions, plus free family activities. youngatart.co.uk

Belfast Children's Festival 2023: Plock! Photograph: Geert Roels

Finding a Voice Mar 8-12: Róisín and Clíona Maher’s festival of music by women for women, in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, including Irish debut of concert pianist Antonio Oyarzabel performing from his album The Female Muse, and world premiere of newly commissioned work by Irish composer Gráinne Mulvey. findingavoice.ie

St Patrick’s Festival Mar 16-19: Global celebration of Irish culture and heritage, including the National St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin on the 17th; events for all ages in Festival Quarter at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks, including an evening of music across four stages curated by Pillow Queens on the 16th; and other events across Dublin city. stpatricksfestival.ie

Early Music Festivals Mar-Nov: Six international festivals around Ireland (Irish Early Music Network) present historically informed performance of medieval, renaissance and baroque music through the year. Featuring world-renowned performers in wide-ranging programmes of instrumental and choral music. Limerick Early Music Festival, Mar 24–26 (limerickearlymusic.com). Galway Early Music Festival, provisionally May 26-28 (galwayearlymusic.com). The Festival of Early Irish Harp in Kilkenny, Jul 7-13 (festival.irishharp.org). Sligo Baroque Music Festival, Sep 22-24 (sligobaroquefestival.com). East Cork Early Music Festival, Oct 13-15 (eastcorkearlymusic.ie). Ardee Baroque in Co Louth, Nov 24-26 (ardeebaroque.com).

Catalyst International Film Festival Mar 30-Apr 1: Festival addressing underrepresentation in the film industry, aiming to make equality, diversity and inclusion the norm. Ruth Negga is ambassador; awards, screenings, panels, workshops, masterclasses. catalystinternationalfilmfestival.com

Ruth Negga, Catalyst International Film Festival Ambassador. Photograph: Justin Coit

APRIL

One Dublin One Book Apr 1-30: Dublin City Council’s month of free book-related events focused this year on The Coroner’s Daughter by Andrew Hughes. onedublinonebook.ie

One Dublin One Book: The Coroner's Daughter by Andrew Hughes

Cúirt International Festival of Literature Apr 17-23: Authors and events bringing emerging and established names in contemporary literature to Galway for a week of innovative thinking and world-class writing. cuirt.ie

New Music Dublin Apr 20-23: Festival of adventurous new music for curious ears, at the National Concert Hall and other venues. Festival director John Harris’s selection from across the spectrum of contemporary music. newmusicdublin.ie

Birr Festival of Music Apr 27-May 1: Classical music festival with concerts, workshops, street performances and pop-up events featuring singers and musicians of national and international acclaim. birrfestivalofmusic.com

Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival Apr 27-May 7: Belfast festival with music, comedy, theatre, art, literature. Including Ron Sexmith, Sister Sledge, Tim Key, Kate Rusby. cqaf.com

Galway Theatre Festival Apr 28-May 6: Nine days of exciting independent theatre, circus, spectacle, and storytelling showcasing the vibrant performance, creativity and culture of the Ciy of Tribes. Small but growing festival focusing on emerging, experimental and innovative work. galwaytheatrefestival.com

MAY

Bealtaine Festival May 1-31: Nationwide celebration of arts and creativity as we age, with in-person and online events including Tom Dunne and Mike Hanrahan, Bealtaine’s flagship Dawn Chorus in Waterford’s Dunmore East, LGBTQ+ celebrations, and circus workshops in Galway. bealtaine.ie

Blackwater Valley Opera Festival May 29-Jun 5: Verdi’s Macbeth is the star of Ireland’s summer opera festival at Lismore Castle, Waterford, with concerts and recitals and featuring tenor Ian Bostridge; cellist Nadège Rochat; Irish Baroque Orchestra with Peter Whelan and Paula Murrihy. blackwatervalleyopera.ie

Dublin Dance Festival May 16-28: Exceptional Irish and international artists present works in venues and spaces across Dublin city for a provocative and heartfelt live festival posing questions and celebrating the transformative power of dance. dublindancefestival.ie

Dublin Dance Festival. Photograph: Mark Stedman

West Wicklow Chamber Music Festival May 17-21: Performances from trailblazing saxophonist Jess Gillam and her ensemble, violinist Patrick Rafter, Navarra Quartet, Apollo 5 vocal ensemble, cellist Jamal Aliyev at Russborough House and St Mary’s Church Blessington. Events for younger audiences include Saint-Saëns’ Carnival of the Animals with pianists Fiachra Garvey (festival founder), Soo-jung Ann, Irish Chamber Orchestra. westwicklowfestival.com

International Literature Festival Dublin May 19-28: Literary celebration at Merrion Square Park, featuring conversations with national and international authors and unconventional literary experiences for the whole family. The Dublin Literary Award winner is announced on May 25th, following nomination by libraries across the world, shortlisted by judges ilfdublin.com dublinliteraryaward.ie

Listowel Writers’ Week May 31-Jun 4: Diverse programme in the convivial Kerry town, curated by Stephen Connolly, with highlights including Paul Brady in conversation with Paul Muldoon, young novelists Tess Gunty (winner, US National Book Award for Fiction), Megan Nolan and Michael Magee, workshops with Stephen Sexton and Wendy Erskine. writersweek.ie

JUNE

Forbidden Fruit Jun 3-4: Signalling the start of the summer music festival season on the June bank holiday weekend with two days of music and art in the beautiful grounds of Dublin’s Royal Hospital, Kilmainham. forbiddenfruit.ie

Forbidden Fruit

Cat Laughs Comedy Festival Holiday weekend: Long-running comedy festival in Kilkenny, with Irish and international comics in venues across the city. facebook.com/catlaughs

Carlow Arts Festival Jun 7-11: Kicking off the summer’s arts festivals with music, circus, dance, theatre, visual arts, street art across Carlow town, and incorporating a Carnival of Collective Joy on June 10th. carlowartsfestival.com

Dublin International Chamber Music Festival (Great Music in Irish Houses) Jun 7-12: A leading and passionate force for chamber music, with Irish and international artists live in interesting and unique spaces. Superb chamber music including world premieres, a family concert, electrifying music from Africa and a piano project in collaboration with five Irish pianists and 10 trailblazing women. dicmf.com

Cruinniú na nÓg Jun 10: Creative Ireland’s national day of creativity with free events and activities for children and young people all over Ireland. cruinniu.creativeireland.gov.ie

Cruinniú na nÓg: Traces Dance Company Waterford. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Cork Midsummer Festival Jun 14-25: Using the city as stage, a programme of theatre, dance, circus, visual arts, music and more. World premieres of exciting Irish work alongside extraordinary international shows and installations. Including a programme of participatory events developed with the support of the European network Be Part. corkmidsummer.com/

Dalkey Book Festival Jun 15-18: Stellar line-up of writers and thinkers from across the world descend on the pretty little seaside town, just 30 minutes from Dublin city. dalkeybookfestival.org

Sea Sessions Bundoran Jun 16-18: The surf and music festival’s first wave of acts include headliners Kasabian, Becky Hill and The Coronas. Ireland’s Biggest Beach Party also features Cian Ducrot, Girls of the Internet, Grooverider, Katie Phelan, King Kong Company, MC Fokus, Odhran Murphy, Ryan Mack and Zion Train. seasessions.com

Body & Soul Festival Jun 16-18: The creatively curated celebration of the summer solstice at Ballinlough Castle Estate, Co Westmeath, includes electronic supergroup Moderat, Indigenous funk 7-piece BCUC, DJs Gilles Peterson and Shanti Celeste, plus Aoife Nessa Francis and Sorcha Richardsn, with more to follow. bodyandsoul.ie

Body & Soul last year. Photograph: Ruth Medjber

Beyond the Pale Jun 16-18: Following a well-received sold-out first edition in 2022, the music and arts festival returns to the spectacular surrounds of Glendalough Estate, Co Wicklow. Headlining the eclectic bill will be Hot Chip, Thundercat, Jon Hopkins and Leftfield, with more than 150 acts in total. itsbeyondthepale.ie

Borris House Festival of Writing and Ideas Jun 16-18: Weekend gathering in the grounds of Borris House, Co Carlow, including novelists Bernadine Evaristo, Ian McEwan, Dawn O’Porter, Ben McIntyre, Deborah Levy, Elaine Feeney, Katherine Rundell, Michael Ondaatje, Monica Ali, historians William Dalrymple and Manchán Magan, poet Simon Armitage, musicians Adam Clayton, Bill Whelan, Liam Ó Maonlaí and Dónal Lunny, plus film-makers, journalists, activists, comedians. festivalofwritingandideas.com

Hinterland Jun 22-25: The usual eclectic mix of literature, politics, sport, lifestyle and children’s fiction in Kells, Co Meath, and again incorporating the two-day Hindsight history festival, looking back at the Decade of Centenaries. hinterland.ie

West Cork Chamber Music Festival Jun 23-Jul 2: One of Europe’s premiere chamber music festivals, with world-class musicians in the beautiful west Cork town of Bantry. Highlights include The Biber Mystery Sonatas (postponed from 2022) performed by Ensemble Vintage Koln with newly commissioned poems by Ruth Padel. Also: Armida Quartet, Pacifica Quartet, Ragazze Quartet, Ardeo Quartet, Ensemble Diderot, Alina Ibragimova, Viviane Hagner, Caroline Melzer and Trio Gaspard. westcorkmusic.ie

JULY

Clonmel Junction Arts Festival Jul 1-9: Multidisciplinary festival premieres Found by Aideen Wylde, with Broken Crow Ensemble/Everyman Theatre; Hucklebuck, an immersive homage to showbands; and a co-production with Source Arts Centre, Thurles. Plus Piano Sessions including a Roger Doyle commission for Cora Venus Lunny; a piece for dance, soprano and piano by John Scott and Irish Modern Dance Theatre, and performances by Aileen Cahill with Andreea Banciu and composer-performer Eamon O’Malley. junctionfestival.com

Longitude Jul 1-2: The line-up for the music festival in Marlay Park, Dublin, includes Megan Thee Stallion, Tyler the Creator, Dave, A$AP Rocky, The Kid Laroi, Mabel. longitude.ie

Irish Youth Dance Festival Jul 1-2: National platform for youth dance companies and international guests including the National Youth Dance Company, Scotland along with dance residencies, a symposium and a bespoke dance programme, at Smock Alley Theatre, Dublin. dublinyouthdance.com

Cairde Sligo Arts Festival Jul 1-9: Taking over the venues, streets and public spaces of Sligo, including The Ninth Wave landscape spectacle by Donegal-based LUXE; The Hare, new theatre by Bob Kelly and Clare Monnelly; and The Lonesome Boatman, a circus show by Colm O’Grady. cairdefestival.com

The Seven Sisters at Coney Island, Sligo, for Cairde Sligo Arts Festival 2021. Photograph: Emilija Jefremova

West Cork Literary Festival Jul 7-14: Workshops, readings, professional development, events for children and young people in Bantry, with early confirmed guests including Raymond Antrobus, India Knight, William Wall, Maurice Devitt, Cal Flynn and William Keohane. westcorkmusic.ie/literary-festival

Otherside Music & Arts Festival Jul 7-9: Promising more acts, art, and surprises across a wide span of genres to soundtrack for three hedonistic days of dance, art, wellness, food, and connection on Rock Farm, nestled in an expansive valley in Slane, Co Meath. othersidefestival.ie

Earagail Arts Festival Jul 8-23: Immersive and participatory experiences in circus, music, spoken word, theatre, from the western islands of the Gaeltacht to the lowlands of east Donegal, celebrating people, language and landscape. Including Home with The Henry Girls, five days of songwriting, pub sessions and concerts. eaf.ie

Galway Film Fleadh Jul 11-16: International film festival for feature films and shorts, bringing audiences and filmmakers from around the world together. Plus Junior Film Fleadh screenings and events. galwayfilmfleadh.com

Galway International Arts Festival Jul 17-30: Packed, multidisciplinary programme of premiere productions with the very best of Irish and international theatre, opera, circus, visual arts, plus First Thought Talks. The Heineken Big Top includes gigs from Kaiser Chiefs, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Tones And I, Bell X1. giaf.ie

Belfast TradFest Jul 23-29: World-class musicians bring the city to life for seven days of concerts, sessions, céilí, music masterclasses, plus The Olllam on July 28th promising a belter in Mandela Hall. belfasttradfest.com

Belfast TradFest: The Olllam

AUGUST

Spraoi International Street Arts Festival Aug 4-6: On the road (literally) for 30 years, Ireland’s free summer street party sees hundreds of artists and musicians from around the world perform, headlined by the festival parade for more than 20,000 spectators on Waterford city’s medieval streets. spraoi.com

Spraoi Festival

Indiependence Music & Arts Festival Aug 4-6: Multiple stages on a tree-lined 52-acre site in Mitchelstown, Co Cork, overlooked by the Galtee mountains, the festival headlined by Anne-Marie, Two Door Cinema Club and The Coronas, with Annie Mac, Belters Only, Inhaler and Jax Jones among the line-up. indiependencefestival.com

All Together Now Aug 4-6: The initial line-up at Curraghmore Estate, Co Waterford, includes Iggy Pop, Jamie xx, Caribou, Loyle Carner, Villagers, Jessie Ware, Sugababes, Lankum, Max Richter & RTÉ Concert Orchestra, Billy Bragg, TV Girl, Saint Sister, The Scratch. alltogethernow.ie

Birr Vintage Week & Arts Festival Aug 4-12: Celebrating its 55th year with national and international visual arts, theatre, music, street theatre, pop-up performances, workshops, exhibitions and community events. birrvintageweek.com

Kilkenny Arts Festival Aug 10-20: Highlights of its 50th edition include new commissions, a bumper year of unique musical collaborations, an exciting new dance project with Kilkenny’s newest citizens, a major exhibition with Butler Gallery focusing on the art of sport, and Asylum Productions join forces again with Kilkenny for a site-responsive new theatre experience, The Local. kilkennyarts.ie

Waterford Walls Aug 11-20: Artists from all over the world converge on Waterford city to create spectacular murals for the international street art festival; with live art, jam walls and music at the festival hub, workshops and guided tours. wallsproject.ie

Chamber Music on Valentia Aug 17-20: The 10th festival in stunning locations in the landscape and seascape of Valentia island, Co Kerry, curated by pianist Mary Dullea. Featuring the first instalment of Bach’s Brandenburg Concerti, Fidelio Trio’s innovative Pop Archive, a newly commissioned installation, four days of concerts, workshops and opportunities to work with festival’s international musicians. chambermusiconvalentia.com

Another Love Story Aug18-20: The ninth small festival weekend in the grounds and halls of 18th-century Killyon Manor, Co Meath, promising incredible music, art, conversation and food. anotherlovestory.ie

Another Love Story festival. Photograph: Ste Murray

Masters of Tradition Aug 23-27: Musicians across the spectrum of Irish traditional music performing in Bantry, west Cork, curated by fiddle player Martin Hayes. westcorkmusic.ie

Desmond O’Halloran Music Weekend Aug 24-26: Celebrating the Inishbofin maestro with concerts, workshops, arts events and free traditional and folk music trails across island venues and landscapes. Promising an unmissable late summer reverie on the beguiling Connemara island, with contemporary music legends, Galway favourites and exciting new stars. inishbofin.com

Desmond O'Halloran Music Weekend

EVA International, Ireland’s Biennial of Contemporary Art Aug 31-Oct 29: Visual arts across Limerick city featuring new commissions and existing works from internationally acclaimed artists, a guest programme curated by Sebastian Cichocki, new work from six artists based in Ireland, and Never Look Back, revisiting EVA’s 45+ year history. eva.ie

SEPTEMBER

Electric Picnic Sep 1-3: A rock‘n’roll circus: large-scale gathering of music, art, theatre, comedy, food and holistic health in the grounds of Stradbally Hall, Co Laois. Early acts include Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, The Killers, Fred Again, Niall Horan, Steve Lacy, Idles. Jamie XX. electricpicnic.ie

Sounds from a Safe Harbour Festival Sep 7-10: Festival of music, dance, art and conversation, curated by Bryce and Aaron Dessner of The National, actor Cillian Murphy, playwright Enda Walsh, and Mary Hickson, returns for its first live edition since 2019. Ticketed and free events in intimate venues across Cork city, with new works, collaborations and shared experiences. soundsfromasafeharbour.com

Music in Monkstown Sep 8-10: Classical music festival featuring some of the world’s great musicians in Monkstown’s parish church, Co Dublin: international violin and piano duo Maria and Nathalia Milstein, and the Piatti String Quartet, both performing with festival founder, clarinettist John Finucane; plus premiere of new commission for clarinet and piano by Shaun Davey, Irish traditional musician Aoife Ní Bhriain and friends, flautist Valentine Laporte (winner Irish Freemasons Young Musician of the Year) and post-concert jazz. musicinmonkstown.ie

Dublin Fringe Festival Sep 9-24: A new curated programme that encourages discovery, stimulates curiosity and creates memorable encounters that enthral and embolden audiences. fringefest.com

Culture Night Sep 22: All-island celebration culture and creativity sees the Arts Council partnering with artists, local authorities, arts organisations to present thousands of free events and activities into the evening, in-person, online and broadcast. culturenight.ie

Write by the Sea Sep 22-24: Boutique literary festival in the fishing village of Kilmore Quay, Co Wexford, with talks, readings, interviews and workshops and offering a platform for established and emerging authors to explore the writing process for keen readers and would-be writers. writebythesea.ie

Dublin Festival of History Sep 25-Oct 15: Irish and international historians talk and debate in free Dublin City Council festival shining a fresh perspective on history and its importance in our everyday lives. In libraries and other venues, including Big Weekend at Dublin Castle’s Printworks. Organised by Dublin City Libraries and Dublin City Council Culture Company. dublinfestivalofhistory.ie

Dublin Theatre Festival Sep 28-Oct 15: Showcasing world-class Irish and European theatre, across the city’s theatre venues. dublintheatrefestival.ie

Galway Cartoon Festival Probably Sep 29-Oct 6: Pictorial fun and pointed satire, with famous guests from around the world, laughter-filled exhibitions, talks, workshops, wild excursions, and live drawing events, from Richard Chapman and team. galwaycartoons.eu

Galway Cartoon Festival: a Teja Fischer cartoon that featured in a previous year

OCTOBER

Tipperary Dance International Festival Oct 2-15: The 14th annual festival of cutting-edge national and international programme of live dance events across the county, indoor and outdoor performances, masterclasses, schools performances and roundtables. tipperarydance.com

Dromineer Nenagh Literary Festival Oct 5-8: The 20th year of the literary festival in the historic town of Nenagh and the environs of Lough Derg, including poetry/ fiction, historic readings, discussions and a lake tour. dnlf.ie

Bualadh Bos Children’s Festival Oct 5-15: Lime Tree Theatre and Limerick’s Belltable present a creative festival for children with theatre, dance, music, creative workshops, plus continuing Bualadh Bos On Tour programme. limetreetheatre.ie

The launch of Bualadh Bos Children’s Festival at Lime Tree Theatre last year. Photograph: Diarmuid Greene

Open House Dublin Oct 13-15: Irish Architecture Foundation’s annual free festival of architecture and urban design, with more than 100 guided tours and events for all ages across Dublin city and county. openhousedublin.com

Baboró International Arts Festival for Children Oct 13-22: Ireland’s flagship festival devoted to children, in Galway city and county. Irish and international theatre, dance and puppetry performances plus exhibitions and workshops. baboro.ie

Wexford Festival Opera Oct 24-Nov 5: The 72nd festival, themed around Women and War. Three main stage operas: Zoraida di Granata by G. Donizetti, L’aube rouge by Camille Erlanger, La Ciociara by Marco Tutino. Plus community opera based on Gianni Schicchi by G Puccini, Pocket Operas, choral and gala concerts, pop-up performances, and the singers and repetiteurs of the Wexford Factory continuing their professional development programme. wexfordopera.com

Bram Stoker Festival Oct 27-30: Dublin’s celebration of supernatural and the legacy of Dracula author Bram Stoker, promising dark treats on Dublin’s streets. bramstokerfestival.com

Cork Jazz Festival Oct 27-30: Ireland’s biggest jazz event, with big concerts, small sessions and Jazz Festival Club at the Metropole. guinnessjazzfestival.com

NOVEMBER

Leaves Festival of Writing and Music Nov 8-11: Festival in Portlaoise celebrates the diversity and richness in today’s literary, music and film scenes, engaging audiences young and old. leavesfestival.ie

Dublin Book Festival Nov 8-12: Author discussions, book launches, walking tours, a family and schools programme. dublinbookfestival.com

Cork International Film Festival Nov 9-19: The 68th CIFF, Ireland’s first and largest film festival, showcasing the latest and best Irish and international features and shorts, plus classic films in a themed retrospective, culinary cinema, Green Screen, Guilty Pleasures, and film strands for family, schools and mental wellbeing. corkfilmfest.org

West Wicklow Chamber Music winter Weekend Nov 10-12: Weekend of concerts at Russborough and Blessington. westwicklowfestival.com

West Wicklow Chamber Music Festival: saxophonist Jess Gillam

Imram Irish Language Literature Festival Nov 11-18: Multimedia festival fusing prose and poetry with music and screen projections. Themed events include a new work on climate change by composer Úna Monaghan; a haiku project for schools; and a celebration of the life and work of Eoghan Ó Tuairisc. imram.ie

Belfast International Arts Festival Oct 12-29 (provisional): Northern Ireland’s leading contemporary arts festival in venues across Belfast, promising a mix of family-friendly entertainment, challenging topics and provocative live performances. belfastinternationalartsfestival.com

Dingle Lit Nov 17-19: Promising the best little book festival in the west, with events in English and as Gaeilge. Literature lovers converge in the scenic west Kerry Gaeltacht for a mix of author events, atmosphere and Dingle magic. dinglelit.ie

Tulca festival of visual arts Nov 3-19 (provisional): For the 21st year of Tulca, and the festival plans to bring 15 artists and two collectives to exhibit in multiple Galway city venues. tulca.ie

Winterval Nov-Dec: Waterford City and County Council’s Christmas festival with free and ticketed events for all ages. winterval.ie