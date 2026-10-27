High Court overturns Palestinian student’s visa denial over ‘significant errors’ in process

Gaza resident Shaymaa Abudalu was awarded a fully funded scholarship for University College Cork, but was denied a visa in July on various grounds.

The High Court has overturned a decision to deny an Irish visa to a 20-year-old Palestinian woman seeking to pursue a university scholarship here, after the court held that there were “significant and demonstrable errors” in the refusal.

Shaymaa Abudalu’s challenge to the refusal is the lead case in a tranche of similar lawsuits taken by Palestinian students denied visas by Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan.

Abudalu, who lives in Gaza, was awarded a fully funded scholarship to study engineering at University College Cork, but was denied a visa in July on various grounds.

At the High Court on Tuesday, Judge Anthony Barr held there were “significant and demonstrable errors” in the decision to refuse Abudalu a visa, and ordered that the student’s visa application be remitted and considered afresh.

Noting the urgency of the case, the judge directed that the application be determined within 10 working days. A stay was placed on the order until Thursday.

[ Palestinian student’s visa refusal was unlawful, court toldOpens in new window ]

The judge’s ruling arises from admissions that the Minister wrongly asserted Abudalu had not provided certain financial documentation in her visa application, and that certification Abudalu provided relating to her proficiency in English had not been considered by the application decision-maker. The latter came to light on the second day of the trial of the case.

The State had argued the court could “sever” those errors from the refusal decision, as it was not contested by Abudalu that she had not provided bank statements required of visa applicants.

The judge said this was not an appropriate course. “This is because the errors in the decision are not minor. They go to a substantial part of [Abudalu’s] case,” the judge said.

The judge also held that a statutory appeal to the visa refusal was not an appropriate remedy, as it would not be determined until September 2027.

Waiting until then could lead to Abudalu losing the opportunity to pursue her scholarship and degree at UCC, the judge noted.

Many of Abudalu’s immediate family members, including her mother and siblings, were killed in an Israeli air strike in March 2024, the court was told previously.

Other grounds to Abudalu’s challenge were rejected by the judge, including her claim that she was entitled to expect that certain visa documentary requirements would be waived. Abudalu accepted that she did not provide required bank statements in her application.

Lawyers for Abudalu argued that in 2024 and 2025, visa applications by Palestinians were processed by Irish embassy staff in Tel Aviv. It was claimed that embassy officials – with a greater understanding of the situation on the ground in Gaza – did not insist on a “strict adherence to the documentary requirements”.

[ ‘Studying in Ireland was the hope I was holding on to’: Palestinian teacher ‘dying inside’ since visa refusedOpens in new window ]

It was asserted that when visa-processing responsibilities were moved to the Department of Justice in 2026, this approach was “substituted by a much stricter adherence to the requirements”.

Abudalu’s side also claimed that certain Dáil statements by politicians amounted to representations that certain documentary requirements would be waived for Palestinian students.

The State denied any change in policy relating to visa requirements.

The judge held that Abudalu’s side had not established that there was cause for a “legitimate expectation” that she did not have to comply with documentary requirements.

Sarah Cooney, barrister for the State, was granted a stay on the judge’s order until Thursday.