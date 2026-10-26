Man (39) charged over execution-style gun murder in Cork

The charge alleges that Alfred Gjonaj murdered Paul O’Connor on a date unknown between October 14th and October 15th at Ballyellis, Mallow, Co Cork. File photograph

A 39-year-old man has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of a man in Co Cork earlier this month.

Security was tight as Alfred Gjonaj, an Albanian national, was brought to a special sitting of Fermoy District Court on Monday where he was charged with the murder of Paul ‘Bosco’ O’Connor (56). O’Connor was shot dead in Cork earlier this month, in an execution-style killing.

The charge alleges that Gjonaj murdered O’Connor on a date unknown between October 14th and October 15th at Ballyellis, Mallow, Co Cork.

Det Garda Noelle McSweeney of Mallow Garda station, gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court Gjonaj made no reply to the charge after caution.

Garda Insp Tony O’Sullivan said given that bail was not available at District Court level to a person accused of murder, he was seeking a remand in custody for Gjonaj.

He also sought that Gjonaj’s address would not be published for security reasons. Judge John King made an order directing the press not to publish any such details.

Defence solicitor David O’Meara said he had explained to his client that bail was not available to him on a murder charge at District Court level and his client understood the situation.

He said he was applying for free legal aid for his client. The judge adjourned granting free legal aid pending the filing of a statement of means by O’Meara on Gjonaj’s behalf.

The judge also granted the State application and remanded Gjonaj in custody. He will to appear again on Tuesday by video link, at a Mallow District Court sitting in Fermoy, for instructions of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gjonaj, who was dressed in a grey tracksuit, did not speak during the three-minute hearing, which was also attended by a family member of the deceased.