Man denies charges linked to largest ever crystal meth seizure in Ireland

James Leen, charged in connection with the country’s largest ever crystal meth seizure, valued at more than €32 million, has pleaded not guilty at the Special Criminal Court.

Leen (43) of Pilgrim Hill, Kilmorna, Listowel, Co Kerry, was formally arraigned on Tuesday and entered not guilty pleas to five charges, including one for directing the activities of a criminal organisation between February 7th, 2023, and February 16th, 2024, within the State.

Leen also pleaded not guilty to a charge that he imported one or more controlled drugs, namely methylamphetamine, on October 16th, 2023, at Cork Port, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork, and at or about the time while the drug was imported the market value of the controlled drug amounted to €13,000 or more.

He further pleaded not guilty to charges of possessing methylamphetamine and having it in his possession for the purpose of sale or supply at Ballyseedy Garden Centre, Tralee, Co Kerry, between October 27th, 2023, and February 12th, 2024.

Leen also denied a charge of having methylamphetamine worth in excess of €13,000 in his possession for the purpose of sale or supply at the same address and between the same dates.

The case relates to the seizure of 564kg of methamphetamine, or crystal meth, with an estimated value of €32.8 million from a container at Cork Port on February 16th, 2024.

The State’s case is that the drugs were imported from Mexico and stored at the Ballyseedy Garden Centre before being transported to Cork, where they were destined for export to Australia.

After Leen was arraigned and entered his not guilty pleas, his barrister, Christina Burke, told the court that a forensic accountant had been retained by the defence and certain evidence disclosure he sought remained outstanding from the State.

Burke said this included documentation related to the salary and pension of another person.

In response, John Berry, barrister for the Director of Public Prosecutions, said salary records and pension details up to 2020 had already been provided to the defence. He said efforts would be made to provide the records sought for 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Copies of various bank records sought had already been provided to the defence in pdf form, counsel said.

Berry said a list of bitcoin transactions was available and would be provided.

He said the prosecution would endeavour to provide the documents with “alacrity” and was hopeful they would be provided by the next date.

Judge Caroline Biggs adjourned the matter to next Monday, November 2nd, and directed that Leen appear in person on that date.