UK armed police officers at one of the gates of RAF Fairford after major incident was declared last month. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Two men were charged on Tuesday under Britain’s National Security Act following last month’s security incident at the RAF Fairford ‌military base, with prosecutors accusing one of them of trying to assist Iranian intelligence operations in Britain.

RAF Fairford had been used ​by US bombers to carry out strikes on Iran, but they were withdrawn on security grounds shortly after five British men were arrested outside the base in southwest England in the early hours of September 27th.

The circumstances of ​the incident, which remain largely unexplained, attracted huge international attention, coming at a time of heightened concern about the security ⁠implications for western states of the war between the United States and Iran.

British prime minister Andy ‌Burnham ‌said ​earlier this month that the activity at RAF Fairford was likely to have been co-ordinated in Iran, which Tehran’s ambassador to Britain has denied.

British ⁠national Mohmed Abdulkarim (24), was ​charged with engaging in conduct that was likely to ​materially assist a foreign intelligence service between August 31st and September 28th, with police saying the country ‌is believed to be Iran.

Nouman Essghir (24), ​a dual British-Iranian national who was first arrested outside RAF Fairford on September 27th, ⁠was charged with one offence of entering ⁠a prohibited place ​for a purpose prejudicial to the UK on August 22nd.

They were due to appear at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Police said six other people, four of whom are British nationals who were arrested outside RAF Fairford on September 27th, remain on police bail.

The decision to bail suspects after an apparent major incident had drawn scrutiny, but on Tuesday police said that decision had helped secure charges against the two men.

“We ‌know the decisions made ⁠during our investigations can sometimes appear illogical to those on the outside, but I want to make it very clear that there will always be a good ‌reason or rationale behind them,” said assistant commissioner Laurence Taylor, head of National Counter Terrorism Policing in the UK.

“In this ​case, this decision-making has led to swifter progress, better evidence, and ​ultimately us securing the charges that I have announced today.” – Reuters