DPP still considering pursuing charges for murder of Eddie Hutch

Eddie Hutch was killed outside his home on Poplar Row in Dublin in 2016

An inquest into the death of Eddie Hutch, who was murdered more than a decade ago, has been adjourned again as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) continues to consider pursuing charges.

The brother of veteran criminal Gerry Hutch was killed shortly after the Regency Hotel attack in 2016. He was shot outside his home on Poplar Row in north inner city Dublin.

The 58-year-old died of gunshot wounds to the head, an opening of his inquest heard more than a decade ago. His inquest has been continuously adjourned over the years as gardaí investigated his murder.

Seeking a further adjournment of six months on Thursday, Insp Fintan Corcoran told Dublin District Coroner’s Court that a file had been with the DPP since March 8th, 2024, and that it was considering pursuing charges.

He told coroner Dr Clare Keane it was a “complex investigation involving multiple suspects”.

The Irish Times previously reported that one of the suspects in the file, and against whom gardaí were seeking charges, was Daniel Kinahan.

The 49-year-old, who was extradited to Ireland last month from the United Arab Emirates, was charged with directing an organised crime group between 2015 and 2017.

Hutch, a taxi-driver and father of five, was murdered three days after an attack at the Regency Hotel in north Dublin that saw Kinahan associate David Byrne shot dead.

Keane granted the Garda’s request and adjourned the inquest for a further six months.

Separately, an inquest into the death of Patrick Lyons, who was killed in February 2021 in Ballymun, was adjourned indefinitely after the coroner heard a man had been charged in relation to the fatal shooting.

Joseph Warren, a 43-year-old of Mayeston Crescent, St Margaret’s Road, Finglas, was charged with murder. He appeared before Dublin District Court in relation to the charge in July.

Patrick Lyons was shot several times as he walked in the Belclare estate, where he lived. The 44-year-old had a number of convictions relating to his drug addiction but was not involved in gangland crime.