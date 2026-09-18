Alleged stalker to have electronic monitoring tag removed so he can attend MMA classes

An alleged stalker is to have his electronic monitoring tag removed so he can attend mixed martial arts classes, a High Court judge ruled on Thursday.

Jude McGuigan was granted permission to take off the device while on bail charged with a series of offences against the same woman.

The 30-year-old, from Moira Court in Belfast, faces counts of stalking, harassment and breach of a non-molestation order.

McGuigan is currently banned from contacting the alleged victim or entering a designated exclusion zone.

He returned to court on Thursday seeking to vary another condition that requires him to wear the ankle tag.

Judge Gerry McAlinden was told the application centred on the defendant’s efforts to improve his mental health through physical exercise.

McGuigan’s attempts to resume mixed martial arts (MMA) training could be hindered by safety concerns about going on to the mats while wearing a monitoring tag, the court heard.

He also wants to attend football practice and a local gym which does not permit entry to those fitted with devices.

A defence barrister submitted: “He has a diagnosis of autism and ADHD [and] finds that exercise assists him.”

Opposing the application, prosecution counsel said the complainant is anxious at the thought of any bail conditions being lifted.

“At present she feels comfort from the tag and a curfew that ensures monitoring of the defendant,” she added.

However, the judge granted permission to remove the tag after McGuigan gave a personal pledge not to abuse the variation.

“If there is any messing about or breach of bail it will rebound very badly on him,” McAlinden warned.

“I am satisfied he realises the importance of remaining in strict compliance with his active bail conditions.”