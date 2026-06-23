Staffing at State’s largest centre for vulnerable children has ‘fallen off a cliff’

Staffing at the State’s largest special care unit, where the most emotionally disturbed children are detained for their own safety, has “fallen off a cliff”, a High Court judge has said.

Judge John Jordan heard the number of children that could be accommodated at the Crannóg Nua centre in north Co Dublin had been reduced due to “very high levels of staffing that are out on sick leave”.

Sarah McKechnie, barrister for Tusla, told the court on Monday that one child – whom the court heard had benefited “remarkably” from special care – had to be moved within the campus because “of the staff numbers on the ground”.

The boy, who had been involved in no serious incidents where their or others’ safety was threatened in special care, had experienced “eight and counting” incidents since being moved.

He was “not happy” at being moved and despite being told it was temporary it was now “unfortunately a permanent move”, said McKechnie.

Special care is the most secure form of care where highly disturbed and dysregulated children aged 11-17 may be detained by the High Court for therapeutic interventions.

Just 14 of the State’s 26 special care beds are open due to challenges faced by Tusla in recruiting and retaining staff.

In recent weeks, following the admission to Crannóg Nua of a particularly disturbed and violent child, a number of staff have taken injury leave.

A number of staff have also been put on leave by management due to them disagreeing with changed work practices. Security personnel have been deployed at the campus to ensure the safety of staff and children. The number of beds has been reduced by one to four.

“Crannóg Nua appears to be experiencing a level of crisis,” said David Leahy, barrister for the boy’s court appointed advocate, who said his client “wonders if there is some form of staffing crisis under way”.

McKechnie said the situation was “very difficult”.

“There continues to be very high levels of staffing that are out on sick leave ... The management are managing it as best they can while ensuring they are keeping the children safe in Crannóg Nua ... It has been difficult and it has required decisions including [the boy] moving units.”

It was “curious” situation, said the judge, given “all of the assurances” by Tusla that “new initiatives were being taken to make work in special care more attractive for people”.

“In fact it is not that situation has simply deteriorated. It has fallen off a cliff in terms of staffing numbers and availability of beds.”

Three boys that the court ordered be detained in special care could not access beds.

It was “disgraceful” that a boy who was “openly using cannabis on a daily basis” and taking “very potent drugs” including ketamine could not get a bed, the judge said.

He said another boy at “very high” risk, who was repeatedly missing from care, “quite clearly” needed a bed urgently.

“As in all of these cases this child is suffering because [Tusla] is not complying with the court order,” said the judge.

A boy whose family came to Tusla’s attention the year he was born was also ordered to be detained in special care.

“He has broken down all placements he has been allocated, including a number of family foster placements, which is particularly sad,” said McKechnie.

He was placing himself and others in serious danger at times, had symptoms of paranoia and suicidal ideation and had experienced seriously inadequate parenting.

Making the order, the judge said the boy was “involving himself in very significant criminal behaviour, drug use, drug dealing, carrying weapons, property damage, threats to those trying to help him and acting out violently and aggressively, frequently and to an escalating extent”.