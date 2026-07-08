Jury resumes deliberations in trial of garda charged with rape of ex-wife and child cruelty

After a second day of considering verdicts at the Central Criminal Court, Judge Sean Gillane told the jurors to suspend deliberations for the evening. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

The jury in the trial of a garda accused of raping his former wife and of child cruelty towards two of his daughters will continue deliberations on Thursday.

The 48-year-old defendant has pleaded not guilty to one count of child cruelty of his now 17-year-old daughter on dates between 2015 and 2024.

He has also pleaded not guilty to two counts of raping his wife on dates in 2009 and 2021.

He has further pleaded not guilty to two counts of child cruelty of his now 24-year-old daughter on unknown dates between 2007 and 2020. He also denies a charge of assault causing harm to this daughter on an unknown date in late 2021 to early 2022, after she had turned 18.

All parties in the case have a statutory right to anonymity. The alleged offending took place at two locations in the northwest of the country where the family was living at the relevant times.

The jury has heard that the defendant is a serving member of An Garda Síochána who is on suspension pending the outcome of this prosecution. He has no previous convictions.

After a second day of considering verdicts at the Central Criminal Court, Judge Sean Gillane told the jurors to suspend their deliberations for the evening. They will return on Thursday to resume deliberations.