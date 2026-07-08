Visibility ‘very poor’ when man crushed to death at Dublin quarry, inquest hears

Christopher Miley died after being struck by a shovel loader in 'total darkness' on the morning of October 28th, 2021.

A 30-year-old Wicklow man suffered injuries that were “incompatible with life” after he was struck by plant machinery in “total darkness” at a Dublin quarry, an inquest has heard.

Operators at Behan Quarry in Rathcoole were fined hundreds of thousands of euros after Christopher Miley, from Valleymount, Co Wicklow, suffered fatal crush injuries when he was struck by a shovel loader on October 28th, 2021.

Miley, who had been working at the quarry for Euro Oil, had been delivering diesel for two years at the time of his death, and was described as an “exemplary employee”.

Evidence from the driver of the shovel loader, Fergal Davidson, was read to an inquest jury at Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Wednesday.

Davidson was uncontactable and could not be compelled to attend as he lived outside the Republic.

He recalled filling lorries with aggregate using the shovel loader after he began work at about 6am on the morning of the incident when he reversed backwards.

“I felt a bump and realised there had been an accident,” he said. After getting out and going to the rear of the vehicle, all he could see were “feet”.

Davidson said he did not see Miley at “any time prior to the accident”, adding that the area was in “total darkness”.

“It was wet and visibility was very poor. There was a problem with the light at the back of the shovel [loader] and the windscreen washers weren’t working,” he said.

Cathal Smyth, another worker at the quarry, recalled hearing Davidson “roar” after the incident.

“I ran up and there he was, lying,” he said, adding: “At this point, I knelt down beside him and started telling him it was going to be all right and started saying the Hail Mary.”

Miley did not have a pulse and was not breathing when Ed Walsh, a Dublin Fire Brigade paramedic, arrived.

He described Miley’s injuries as “incompatible with life”, and said it was an “obvious death”. Miley was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 7am.

A Health and Safety Authority (HSA) investigation resulted in prosecutions against both Shannon Valley Plant Hire, for which Miley was contracted to refuel its vehicles, and L Behan Aggregates and Recycling, the operator of the quarry owned by Larry Behan.

HSA inspector Manus Tiernan told the inquest the contractor was fined €600,000, while L Behan Aggregates and Recycling was fined €50,000 for breaches of health-and-safety legislation.

He noted the contractor did not have a specific written procedure for refuelling on the site. He added that although it had a general risk assessment for refuelling, it was “not followed on this occasion”.

That risk assessment would have seen all machinery and work halted during periods of refuelling. Both companies had also failed to ensure artificial lighting of the site outside of daylight hours.

“If those procedures were in place, this accident would not have happened,” Tiernan said.

Despite the shovel loader being fitted with sensors and cameras, these did not detect Miley when he was at the rear.

“No one will know exactly why it didn’t detect him,” Tiernan said, though he theorised Miley could have slipped on the wet and “mucky” ground while retrieving a hose, thereby being at too low an elevation to be detected.

The inquest jury returned a verdict of death due to an industrial accident, while the cause of death was recorded as traumatic musculoskeletal and multi-organ injuries.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane offered her “deepest condolences” to the family, saying it was a “tragic loss of a young man”.