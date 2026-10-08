Two men freed on bail after being charged with €500,000 cannabis seizure in Cork city

Lee Crinnion (21) from Blackwater Grove, Togher, Cork, and Aaron Austin (24) of Araglen Court, Togher, Cork, were charged with possession of cannabis for sale or supply. Photograph: Barry Roche

Two men have been freed on bail after they were charged in connection with the seizure of cannabis valued at €500,000 in Cork city earlier this week.

Lee Crinnion (21) from Blackwater Grove, Togher, Cork, and Aaron Austin (24) of Araglen Court, Togher, Cork, were brought before Cork District Court on Wednesday afternoon in connection with the seizure of 25kg of cannabis on Monday.

Both men were charged with possession of cannabis contrary to Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1997, and possession of cannabis for sale or supply contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act at Togher Road, Cork on October 5th.

Det Garda Darren Twomey of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to Crinnion and told the court that he made no reply to the charges when they were put to him after caution.

Det Garda Ruairi McGovern, also of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad, gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to Austin and told the court that he made no reply to the charges after caution.

Sgt David Fleming said gardaí were not objecting to bail with conditions, and defence solicitors Joe Cuddigan and Eddie Burke confirmed that their clients were consenting to the bail terms.

Under the terms, Crinnion would reside at Blackwater Grove, Togher, and Austin would reside at Araglen Court, Togher, and they would abide by a 11pm to 7am curfew and sign on three times a week at Togher Garda station.

The two accused also agreed to surrender their passports and not apply for any other travel documents, provide gardaí with mobile phone numbers on which they could be contacted 24/7, and have no contact with each other directly or indirectly.

Judge David Waters remanded both men on bail on their own bonds of €200 each to appear again at Cork District Court on November 3rd for the DPP’s directions on the matter.