Three men remanded in custody after being charged with arson attack on Kerry house

Det Garda Tim Walsh of Listowel Garda station said gardaí were objecting to bail for one of the accused because of the seriousness of the charges.

Three men have been remanded in custody after they were charged in connection with an arson attack on a house in Co Kerry.

Gardaí allege that the attack was in retaliation for a similar arson attack 24 hours earlier in an escalating feud between two Traveller families.

Keith Horan (36) of Finnegan’s Hostel, Denny Street, Tralee, Co Kerry; Shane Nolan (28) of no fixed abode; and David Walsh (31) of Cois Coille, Kileen Road, Tralee, Co Kerry were brought before Cork District Court on Monday where they were each charged with two separate arson offences.

All three were charged with causing damage by fire to the front of a house including the front window and sittingroom of the property at Pinewood Estate, Killarney, Co Kerry and criminal damage by fire to a Nissan Qashqai at Ballinalouth, Tralee, both on May 13th, 2026.

Det Garda Tim Walsh of Listowel Garda station said gardaí were objecting to bail for Horan because of the seriousness of the charges, which carries a sentence of up to life imprisonment upon conviction, and because of the strength of the evidence against the accused.

He said that a woman and her 20-year-old daughter were asleep in the terraced house at Pinewood when it was attacked at 5.05am on the day in question. He alleged that the incident was in retaliation for a similar arson attack in Tralee some 24 hours earlier.

“This is a terraced house with adjoining homes on either side, and this incident could have had catastrophic and even fatal consequences,” he said before adding that another ground for his objection to bail was the strength of evidence against Horan and his co-accused.

This included witness statements from the injured parties identifying them as well as CCTV of them leaving the Pinewood Estate in Killarney in the car later found burned out in Tralee while there was also CCTV of them leaving the scene of where the car was burnt out.

Walsh also said he feared that there would be further offences committed if the accused was granted bail, saying that the “the incident before the court today is linked to a wider feud between two Traveller families based in Kerry and Limerick”.

“There have been a large number of incidents committed by both sides and the frequency and the violence associated with these incidents has escalated dramatically over the last number of weeks,” said Walsh, adding that Horan had made admissions regarding the arson during interview.

Eimear Griffin said that her client was willing to live at an address outside of Kerry if that was acceptable to gardaí but the garda said it was not. Judge John King refused bail and remanded Horan in custody to appear at Tralee District Court on Wednesday by video-link.

Det Garda James Daly of Killarney Garda station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to Nolan who made no reply to the charges, while Det Garda Claire Dennehy of Tralee Garda station said Walsh similarly made no reply after caution when he was charged with the offences.

Both Griffin for Walsh and fellow solicitor Eddie Burke, for Nolan, said that their clients were not seeking bail at this juncture and the judge remanded both men in custody to also appear by video-link at Tralee District Court on Wednesday and he granted all three accused free legal aid.