Man charged after two gardaí hospitalised following assaults at Donegal council offices

A man, 35-year-old Abdou Abouzid, was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and appeared in court on Friday afternoon. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man has appeared in court after two gardaí were hospitalised following an incident at a council office in Co Donegal.

Abdou Abouzid was charged with a number of incidents following an altercation at Donegal County Council Public Services Centre in Letterkenny on Thursday afternoon.

Gardaí were called to the scene following an incident with staff at the premises just before 3pm.

Two gardaí were injured and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital following injuries sustained during the incident.

A man and a woman in their 30s were arrested at the scene and taken to Letterkenny Garda station.

The woman was released and is expected to appear at Letterkenny District Court on Monday next.

A man, 35-year-old Abdou Abouzid, was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and appeared in court on Friday afternoon.

He was charged with assaulting Garda Daniel Murphy and Garda Lee Scanlon; failing to comply with the direction of a garda; and a breach of the peace.

Solicitor for the accused man, Rory O’Brien, said he understood that there were no objections to bail.

He said his client understood a number of conditions had been placed on the bail.

They include that he surrender his passport card, reside at his home address at Hazelbrook Crescent, Long Lane, Letterkenny and that he sign a bond in his own sum of €150.

Garda Sgt Noel O’Donnell of Letterkenny Garda station said that further charges were likely in the case.

Judge Emile Daly agreed to adjourn the case until next Monday, April 27th, to allow for directions in the case from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

O’Brien was also granted legal aid for his client.