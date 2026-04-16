Man charged with dangerous driving following incident near Whitegate oil refinery protest

Gardaí facing protesters at Whitegate Oil Refinery in Co Cork last weekend. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

A man who allegedly drove a tractor and slurry tanker through a Garda checkpoint as he attempted to join a blockade of a Co Cork oil refinery has appeared in court.

Darra O’Shea (27), from Corbally South, Ballincurring, Leamlara, Co Cork was arrested by gardaí after they had blocked the road R630 with patrol cars near the Irving Oil refinery in Whitegate last Saturday.

O’Shea appeared before Judge Colm Roberts at Midleton District Courtcharged with five separate counts of dangerous driving on April 11th.

The incidents are alleged to have happened during a Garda pursuit around Rostellan and Whitegate, contrary to Section 52 (1) of the Road Traffic Act 1961.

Sgt Linda O’Leary said gardaí were not seeking a remand in custody but were seeking a number of bail conditions

Defence barrister Elaine Audley said she wanted to discuss the bail terms with her client.

After a brief adjournment, Audley said her client was willing to abide by the bail conditions and was agreeable to a long remand.

O’Leary said gardaí were seeking a remand until June 25th pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The judge remanded O’Shea to appear again at Midleton District Court on that date. He made it a condition of his bail that O’Shea be of good behaviour and post no messages on social media either about the incident or any future court appearances.

About 50 people who had gathered outside Midleton Courthouse cheered O’Shea when he emerged after his case was heard.