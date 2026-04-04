Four in court charged over €7m cannabis seizure in Co Kildare

Cannabis worth around €7 million was seized during a search operation in Co Kildare. Photograph: Alan Betson

Three men and a woman have appeared in court in connection with the discovery of cannabis worth an estimated €7m in Co Kildare.

Emre Ozdemier (29) of Burrin Street, Carlow; Alex Forsyth (33), Dunedin Terrace, Monkstown Farm, Dublin; John Weekes (38), Branswood, Athy, Co Kildare; and Alanna Corrigan (29), Crookstown Upper, Ballitore, Co Kildare appeared at a late sitting of Naas District Court on Friday.

They face allegations of possessing cannabis and possessing it for sale or supply on April 1st at Crookstown Upper, Ballitore.

Garda Kayleigh Milward said Ozdemier was arrested at Crookstown Upper, where he had hidden in a ditch for more than three hours before being found by gardai.

Milward said 350kg of cannabis was located in a shed at the property. In a follow-up search, gardaí found tubs of benzocaine, said to be a mixing agent, the court was told.

Defending solicitor Tim Kennelly said the defendant only uses cannabis to alleviate pain caused by a work accident and his client only tried to leave the scene because there was a small amount of cannabis in his vehicle.

Giving evidence of arresting Forsyth, Garda Elaine Commins said he made an admission about the shed being used to store cannabis and he is the occupier of the address.

She said the intelligence-led operation saw searches conducted at locations in Kildare and Carlow.

Defence solicitor David Powderly described Forsyth as a mule who is on the lowest possible rung of the ladder and who only supplied the shed to be used for storage by others.

Garda Commins told the court John Weekes was observed attempting to flee the scene and discard two phones while leaving. A wallet with documents belonging to him was found in a vehicle owned by Ozdemier.

Barrister Richard Wixted said the only evidence against Weekes was that he happened to be on the premises and “reacted in a rash way” when gardaí arrived. Wixted said Weekes was only there to retrieve a wallet.

Corrigan was the only defendant to be granted bail subject to signing on conditions, providing a mobile phone number and surrendering her passport.

Judge Desmond Zaidan upheld Garda objections to bail against the other three defendants.

All four will appear in court again on April 8th.