Civil action against Gerry Adams adjourned pending judge’s decision on whether case should continue

Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice, in central London, where a civil claim is being brought against him. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA

The civil action case being taken against former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams in London has been adjourned until noon pending a decision by the judge on whether it should continue.

In a significant development when the court began at 10.30am, barrister for the claimants, Anne Studd told Mr Justice Jonathan Swift that “matters have developed” overnight.

“The parties need some time to prepare a draft order and we need to ask for the court to be adjourned until midday,” she said.

On Thursday, Studd was pressed by the judge for arguments on why the case against Adams should not be dropped on two grounds.

He said there are questions around whether the case by three victims of IRA bombings in England has been taken too late, because the first bomb happened 50 years ago.

Secondly, the judge asked for arguments on whether the case was an abuse of process because a tort claim for personal injury damages was being used to launch a public inquiry into Adams’ role during the Troubles.

Barry Laycock, injured in the Manchester Arndale bomb in 1996, John Clark, injured in the Old Bailey bombing in 1973 and Jonathan Ganesh, injured in the Canary Wharf bomb in 1996, are suing Adams for “vindicatory” damages of £1.

They allege that he was, despite a lifetime of denials, a member of the IRA and that he played a controlling role in the IRA and was one of those “directly responsible” for ordering the attacks.

Adams faced questioning over two days this week from former British director of public prosecutions Max Hill in the Royal Court of Justice in London.

Now aged 77, Adams has denied for decades that he was a member of the IRA and has long since “strenuously” any involvement in the planning for the bombing attacks on English cities.

Throughout the case, Adams’ lawyer argued that he is facing “hearsay” evidence from witnesses, including British army intelligence and former PSNI officers, without any supporting evidence to back up their claims.

Adams was interned without trial in the mid-1970s and was twice convicted of attempting to escape while held, though the High Court in Belfast ruled in 2020 that he had been unlawfully detained.

The former Sinn Féin leader has been questioned in court twice before before about his alleged IRA past – during the Ballymurphy inquest in Belfast in 2019 and his libel action against the BBC in Dublin last year.

Adams spoke briefly to reporters on Thursday outside the Royal Courts of Justice, before leaving to travel back to Dublin, and it is unclear if he will be back in court for the latest developments.

Speaking on Thursday, he said: “I’m restricted about what I can say about the court proceedings, but I have to remind us all that Irish people have had very bad history and experience of British rule.

“However, I came here to reject the accusations levelled against me, to assert the legitimacy of the republican cause and the right of the people of Ireland to be free. I’m also here out of respect for the claimants,” he said.

He went to say that he was “very mindful of all of the victims of the conflict. They all deserve our respect. Thankfully, the war is over. I’m glad that I, with many, many others, helped to secure this.”