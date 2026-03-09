Courts

Man pleads not guilty to murder alleged to have taken place at Peter McVerry Trust property

Liam O’Leary (33) charged with the murder of John Casserly (59) at a Co Mayo apartment in 2024

The judge said jurors should not sit if they have any connection to the trust or the charity Men’s Aid. Photograph: Alan Betson
Eoin Reynolds
Mon Mar 09 2026 - 21:251 MIN READ

A 33-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to a murder alleged to have occurred at a Fr Peter McVerry Trust housing unit two years ago.

Judge Paul McDermott swore a jury of nine men and three women to hear the trial of Liam O’Leary, which will begin on Tuesday and is expected to last up to three weeks.

O’Leary, formerly of Kiltimagh in Mayo, is charged with the murder of John Casserly (59) between October 23rd and 24th, 2024, at an apartment in Tone House, Tone St, Ballina, Co Mayo.

He spoke only to plead not guilty to the charge on Monday.

The judge told the jurors that it is alleged Casserly was murdered at a Peter McVerry Trust housing unit.

He said jurors should not sit if they have any connection to the trust or the charity Men’s Aid.

He said anyone with a connection to Mayo should not sit as the narrative will include alleged events in a number of towns in the county, including Kiltimagh, Knock, Ballina and Ballyhaunis.

