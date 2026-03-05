Date set for drink driving case involving former Cork City manager Ger Nash

Ger Nash is on bail and will appear before Midleton District Court for a hearing in May. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

A date has been fixed for the hearing of a drink driving and dangerous driving case involving former professional footballer and Cork City FC manager Ger Nash.

Nash, formerly of Fota Island, Co Cork and now living in Sweden, was charged with the two offences last month.

The case was listed for mention to fix a date at Midleton District Court in Co Cork on Thursday. Nash, who previously played for Ipswich Town in the UK, was not required to attend court in person.

Garda Jerome Maher previously gave evidence of arresting Nash at Lakeview roundabout in Midleton, Co Cork, at 2.55am on November 6th, 2025.

Sgt Linda O’Keeffe indicated the case will be heard on May 14th next at 2pm. It is expected to last between 45 minutes to an hour.

Defence solicitor Graham Hyde asked that he be furnished with the Garda notebook on the case. However, the sergeant said the option was there for him to peruse it on the day of the hearing. Judge Colm Roberts told the defence solicitor to “turn up early” to see the notebook.

Nash stepped down from his role at Cork City FC last December. The 39-year-old had been appointed to the role in May 2025. He joined the club following a spell as assistant manager of GAIS in Sweden. Prior to his move to Sweden he held a number of coaching roles at Ipswich Town before working with the Football Association of Ireland and Aston Villa.

He now works as assistant coach at Swedish champions Mjallby having taken up the role a week after he stepped down from his role in Leeside. Nash, who is a native of Leixlip, Co Kildare, is on bail and will appear before Midleton District Court for the hearing in May.