GAA coach says club a place of ‘dread and stress’ after treasurer convicted of assaulting him

A coach has said his GAA club became a place of “dread and stress” after it failed to support him but instead backed the club treasurer who was convicted of assaulting him at a men’s senior football match.

Brian Collins (73), who was the treasurer of Tullamore GAA until recent months, was on Tuesday given a suspended nine-month sentence for assault causing harm to Peter Martin. The incident occurred on the sidelines of a Tullamore senior men’s football match on October 30th, 2024.

The victim was diagnosed with concussion following the assault at half time during a men’s senior football match at Tullamore GAA grounds.

Judge Susan Fay ordered Collins to pay €2,000 compensation on top of Martin’s €360 medical bills at a sentencing hearing in Tullamore District Court.

She imposed a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, on the grounds that Collins be of good behaviour, have no contact with the victim and not enter Tullamore GAA’s grounds during that period.

Collins, with an address of T/C Wood Products, Cloncollig, Tullamore, was convicted under Section 3 (1) and 3 (2) of the Non-Fatal Offences against the Person Act 1997.

The case has proved divisive in Tullamore GAA, one of the largest GAA clubs in Offaly, with members split on how the club should have dealt with the case.

In his victim impact statement handed in to the judge, Martin said his family have had to withdraw from the Tullamore GAA club over its handling of the case.

“The club’s response to the incident was deeply disappointing and hurtful,” he wrote. “The club committee, of which Brian was a part, chose to support Brian and ignore me. The verdict of the court has not changed this situation. Following Brian’s assault on me and the position taken by the club committee, I stepped away from club involvement for my own physical and mental wellbeing. A place where I was welcome has become a place of dread and stress.”

GAA coach Peter Martin. Photograph: Paul Molloy

Martin complained that Collins had remained club treasurer for 13 months after the assault, including a number of weeks after his conviction last October, when the case was adjourned for sentencing.

He complained that Tom Moloney, the club’s chairman, was among the club’s executive committee members that accompanied Collins to the trial.

He said other supporters of Collins from the club had “heckled” him during his evidence.

This left him “feeling isolated and unsupported”.

He complained that a member of the club had claimed at Tullamore GAA’s agm that prosecution witnesses in the case had “committed perjury”.

“I wish to place on record that, to this day, I have received no offer of support or help from the committee of Tullamore GAA Club,” Martin wrote.

Addressing Collins, he said the club treasurer had “caused a lot of stress to my family and myself”, and claimed he had shown “no remorse”.

Martin said he engaged in a restorative justice process and hoped this would bring closure. However, he said Collins “demonstrated a staggering lack of remorse”.

“This incident has profoundly impacted both my family and myself,” Martin wrote. “The assault caused physical harm, including concussion, but the psychological trauma has had a much wider effect. I’ve had to remove myself from my GAA club, a place I had wonderful memories of, due to the anxiety and distress it now brings my family and I.”

Martin wrote that his family had faced harassment from some of Collins’s supporters since the trial and said this had forced his family, including his son, who plays for the men’s senior football team, to step away from the club.

Martin said his three young daughters loved watching their brother play football but they now “dread attending matches”.

Martin thanked gardaí for their professionalism and his friends and family for their support.

Contacted by phone after the sentencing, Tom Moloney, Tullamore GAA chairman, told The Irish Times that after the incident in October 2024, the club took advice “from within the GAA”. That advice was to “not get involved”.

“We let due process take its course,” he said. “We are volunteers, we are not professionals.”

Asked about Martin’s complaint that he had attended the trial and sat beside Collins in a show of support, Moloney said he was there “as a personal friend” to Collins.

“You support your friend,” said Moloney. “I was not there in my capacity as club chairman. I was not there to make a statement. I was entitled to be there as a friend.”