Cavan hospital apologises for shortcomings in care as family settles action over baby’s death

A letter of apology signed by Cavan General Hospital acting general manager Laura Waters offered deepest condolences to the family of Luke Lyons Kelly. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Cavan General Hospital has apologised for shortcomings in care for a baby boy who died 13 days before his first birthday.

Luke Lyons Kelly, who during his short life had to have heart surgery, was brought to Cavan General Hospital on July 1st, 2023, because he was acutely unwell.

Maura McNally, barrister for his family, told the court the family was told a lung X-ray was clear, and the infant was not admitted to the hospital.

Two days later, McNally said, Luke was brought back to the hospital and this time he was admitted and treated with antibiotics and fluids. He was put on oxygen, but his condition worsened, and on the morning of July 5th, Luke went to sleep and never woke again, counsel said.

Counsel told the court that Luke had months earlier undergone successful heart surgery at Children’s Health Ireland, Crumlin, Dublin, but that hospital was not contacted about the baby’s later condition until it was too late.

Conor Halpin, barrister for the HSE, read an apology on behalf of his client as Luke’s family settled an action over his death.

The letter of apology, signed by Cavan hospital acting general manager Laura Waters, offered deepest condolences to the Lyons Kelly family.

It stated: “I would like to extend my sincere apologies for the shortcomings in the care that your son received in Cavan General Hospital. We acknowledge that the experience was devastating for you and understand that this apology cannot negate the deep effect the loss of your son has had on your lives or in any way make up for this tragic loss.”

The letter concluded: “I wish to reassure you and your family that the hospital strives at all times to optimise patient care and that we will continue to ensure the best practice is at the forefront of our clinical service to all patients.”

Luke’s parents, Helena Lyons and Barry Kelly, of Shantemon, Co Cavan, had sued the HSE over the death of their son at Cavan General Hospital on July 5th, 2023.

It was claimed that an internal review at the hospital after Luke’s death found significant systems-of-care issues, including that Luke needed invasive ventilatory support and probable additional cardiovascular support at an earlier stage in the acute illness, in order to avoid his progression to an acute cardiac arrest scenario.

In the proceedings, it was alleged there was failure to act in a proactive manner with Luke’s treatment.

It was also alleged there was failure to contact the cardiac unit at the Dublin hospital at the earliest reasonable opportunity, and failure to have adequate ongoing communication with the Dublin hospital.

There was also an alleged failure to transfer Luke to the Dublin hospital in an expeditious manner at the earliest reasonable opportunity.

Noting the settlement and the division of the €35,000 mental distress solatium payment, Judge Paul Coffey extended his deepest sympathy to Luke’s family in what he said was a most tragic case.