St James’s Hospital apologises for failings that led to man’s death after pain injection

Martin Staines (53) suffered a fatal reaction to polyethylene glycol, an agent present in a pain injection he received at St James’s Hospital in Dublin. Photograph: Family handout

St James’s Hospital in Dublin has apologised for failings that led to the death of a man who went into anaphylactic shock when he was given a steroid pain injection more than 10 years ago.

Martin Staines (53), from Tallaght, suffered a fatal reaction to polyethylene glycol, an agent which was in the injection.

Michael Counihan, barrister for the Staines family instructed by solicitor James McSweeney, told the High Court that Staines, who had ankle pain after a fall on ice some years before, got the injection into a joint on July 31st, 2015.

Counihan said the hospital should have known the patient was allergic to the ingredient contained in the injection.

“He went into shock and died immediately to the complete shock and distress of his family,” he said.

Counihan said the case had been settled after negotiation and it was clear the hospital was contrite “over the tragic and unfortunate event.”

The terms of the settlement are confidential and the case was before the High Court for ruling on the €35,000 mental distress solatium payment.

In the letter of apology, read to the court by counsel Declan Buckley, St James’s Hospital expressed sincere condolences to the Staines family.

“The loss of your husband is deeply regretted by all staff and management at the hospital especially those who were involved in his care,” it said.

“We apologise for the failings that led to the death of Mr Staines. While we cannot fully comprehend the ongoing impact this loss has had on your family, we are truly sorry for the pain and distress caused to you.”

Staines’ widow, Lorraine, told the court she had lost her husband and best friend of 35 years.

“He was a huge presence, someone who brought warmth, reassurance, endless laughter and love to everyone around him,” she said.

She told Judge Paul Coffey her husband died of anaphylactic shock. “An allergy that was well documented. His death was and should have been completely preventable,” she said.

She said the family has carried “overwhelming grief” since her husband’s death.

The family, she added, had waited for 10 years “for some accountability, 10 years of reliving what happened on that fatal day and carrying a loss that never eases”.

She told the judge she hoped change would happen as a result of the case and that no other family would have to go through what theirs did.

In the proceedings, brought by Lorraine Staines against St James’s Hospital, Dublin, it was claimed there was a failure to manage, treat or otherwise properly care for Martin Staines and, in particular, failing to consider or treat properly his allergy syndrome.

It was also claimed that there was a failure to clearly list and record properly all the known and or suspected substances to which Martin Staines was allergic, which, it was claimed, amounted to substandard care. It was claimed there was a failure to appreciate the patient’s previous allergic reaction to the same steroid.

Noting the settlement and approving the division of the solatium, the judge expressed his deepest sympathy to the Staines family. He said it was an unusual and tragic case.