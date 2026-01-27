Courts

Man due in court charged over scrambler crash that killed girl (16) in Finglas

Grace Lynch died after incident on Ratoath Road in Dublin 11, on Sunday afternoon

Grace Lynch: died in Finglas scrambler incident. Photograph: rip.ie
Tue Jan 27 2026 - 07:411 MIN READ

A man in his late teens is due to appear in court on Tuesday charged in connection with a crash in Finglas that killed a 16-year-old girl.

Grace Lynch died after being hit by a scrambler motorbike as she used a pedestrian crossing on Ratoath Road in Dublin 11, on Sunday afternoon.

Two teenagers on the bike, an adult male and a male juvenile, were treated for “non life-threatening” injuries after the incident on Sunday.

A man in his late teens was arrested on Sunday evening.

He is expected to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Tuesday.

More than 1,000 people gathered on Monday evening to retrace a route walked by Grace on the day she died.

Grace’s mother, Siobhán Lynch, held a sign with a picture of her daughter with the words “justice for Grace” as she led the walk from Valley Park estate to Plunkett Green.

An Garda Síochána appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, including those with camera footage from the area between 2.10pm and 2.40pm, to contact Finglas Garda station on (01) 666 7500, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

