Two men in court charged over seizure of €670,000 drugs in Cork

Both men were brought before a special sitting of Mallow District Court. File photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Two men have appeared in court charged in connection with the seizure of drugs with a total street value of €670,000 by gardaí in Cork city earlier this week.

Daniel Collins and Derek Kavanagh were brought before a special sitting of Mallow District Court on Saturday following two seizures by members of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad.

Mr Collins (25), of Coole East, White’s Cross, Cork, was charged with four offences arising from the seizure of €60,000 worth of cannabis by gardaí after a vehicle stop.

The charges include possession of cannabis for sale of supply and driving without tax and insurance at North Monastery Road, Cork, on January 22nd.

Det Garda Pat O’Sullivan, of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad, said Mr Collins made no reply to any of the charges after caution.

He said gardaí had no objection to bail on conditions. Mr Collins’s solicitor, Eddie Burke, said his client was happy to abide by the bail conditions being sought by gardaí.

Insp Triona O’Mahony said gardaí wanted an adjournment to Cork District Court on April 22nd.

Judge Elizabeth Healy remanded Mr Collins to that date and made it a condition of his bail that he must reside at his address at Coole East, White’s Cross, and abide by an 11pm to 7am curfew.

He must sign on daily at Gurranebraher Garda station, surrender his passport and provide gardaí with a mobile phone to be contactable at all hours.

His co-accused, Derek Kavanagh (31), of Arderin Way, the Glen, Cork, was charged over the seizure of €610,000 worth of cannabis in a follow-up search in Cork on the same day.

He was charged by Det Garda Rory Fogarty with possession of cannabis for sale or supply at Arderin Way, the Glen, Cork, on January 22nd.

Det Garda Fogarty, of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad, told the court Mr Kavanagh made no reply to either charge after caution.

He said gardaí were objecting to bail for Mr Kavanagh. The accused man’s solicitor, Padraig O’Connell, said his client would not be applying for bail at this point.

Det Garda Fogarty said gardaí have not yet received directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions. He said he expects the matter will be dealt with on indictment.

Insp O’Mahony said gardaí were seeking a remand in custody to appear before Cork District Court on January 27th. Judge Healy remanded Mr Kavanagh to appear on that date by video link.