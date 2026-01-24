Two men accused of targeting DoneDeal and Facebook sellers in spate of vehicle thefts

Gardaí claim the pair responded to online ads and showed the sellers 'simulated' proof of transfer images to take vehicles for sale. Photograph: Getty Images

Two Dublin men have been accused of targeting online sellers in an organised series of thefts of motorbikes and cars “nationwide” using fake payments and simulated bank transfers.

Edward Collins (21), of Collinstown Crescent, and Sean Hutchinson (24), of Cooleven Green, both in Clondalkin, appeared at Dublin District Court on Saturday, facing 13 and 24 charges respectively.

They face allegations of multiple vehicle thefts, valued at €49,258, from advertisers using DoneDeal and Facebook Marketplace.

It is alleged they stole vehicles from advertisers in Dublin, Galway, Roscommon, Westmeath, Kilkenny, Kildare, Wexford, Offaly, Tipperary, Laois, and Louth on various dates from last June 27th until October 15th.

Mr Hutchinson deferred his bail application, while his co-accused was remanded in custody with consent to bail of €30,000.

Together they are accused of stealing seven motorcycles, as well as two cars, a BMW and Ford Focus, and theft of fuel from filling stations.

Mr Hutchinson faces extra charges accusing him of separately taking part in a burglary in Lucan, stealing four motorbikes, and committing fuel thefts from service stations, as well as three more cars: an Audi A4, a Toyota Yaris and a Volkswagen Golf.

Gardaí Ian Galvin and Sean Egan, of Dublin’s Pearse Street station, told Judge Paula Murphy the pair made no reply when charged. Neither defendant addressed the court.

The officers alleged the pair carried out a significant number of offences nationwide, and there were objections to bail due to the seriousness of the case.

Mr Collins has four other charges for stealing a Suzuki motorcycle, another car, and a couple of service-station fuel thefts.

Garda Egan gave additional evidence opposing Mr Collins’s bail application, citing the seriousness of the allegations.

He maintained that Mr Collins responded to ads, contacted vendors using a different person’s identity and documents, and that he was allegedly involved with a criminal organisation.

It was claimed that sellers were contacted, meetings arranged, and that Mr Collins would show them cash transfers on his phone before taking the vehicles. However, the owners did not receive the funds, and the image shown as proof of the transfer was “fake” or “simulated”, the court heard

Garda Egan said extra charges could be sought, bringing the theft value up to €300,000. The court also heard distress was caused to the man whose identity was used when contact was made with the sellers.

Defence counsel Kevin McCrave said his client was supported in court by family and would abide by strict bail terms.

Judge Murphy noted the seriousness of the case and granted bail to Mr Collins on his own bond of €10,000 with a €20,000 independent surety, yet to be approved. On taking up bail, he must obey a curfew and not leave Dublin.

His barrister pleaded for lower bail, telling the court his client’s family were from the Travelling community and would not have that kind of money. However, Judge Murphy said her decision to grant bail had been borderline, and she refused to alter the order.

Both men were granted legal aid and will appear at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday.

Instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions must be obtained for the case. Judge Murphy heard the matter is likely to be sent to the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing powers.