Noah Donohoe inquest to begin after jury selected

14-year-old Noah Donohoe who was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020. Photograph: PSNI/PA

A jury has been sworn in for the inquest of Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe at the city’s Coroner’s Court.

Nine men and two women were selected on Thursday, the fourth day of the process.

Presiding coroner Mr Justice Rooney told each of the jurors it was “absolutely imperative that each of you remain impartial and independent”.

The 14-year-old was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing from his home, sparking a large search operation.

His mother, Fiona Donohoe, has attended each court sitting this week and watched as the jurors were led in shortly before 11am on Thursday.

The judge told the jury that it will be a “distressing day” for Ms Donohoe and provided an outline of the case.

The St Malachy’s pupil had cycled about 4km across the city from his home in south Belfast to the Northwood Road area of north Belfast, where police believe he entered the drain.

He had previously been seen falling off his bicycle, as well as discarding his clothes and cycling naked.

The judge told the jurors they must “set aside any sympathy you have” and not have a “predetermined view” of the outcome of the inquest.

Opening statements are expected on Thursday.