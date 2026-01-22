Courts

Garda charged with rape and child cruelty, court hears

The man appeared before a District Court in the northwest on Thursday morning

The garda is charged with assaulting and causing harm to a female on a date unknown between April 2021 and April 2022. File photograph: PA
The garda is charged with assaulting and causing harm to a female on a date unknown between April 2021 and April 2022. File photograph: PA
Chris McNulty
Thu Jan 22 2026 - 14:021 MIN READ

A serving member of An Garda Síochána has been charged with rape and child cruelty.

The man appeared before a District Court in the northwest on Thursday morning.

He is accused of two counts of allegedly raping a female in 2021 at an address in the northwest.

The charges are contrary to section 48 of the Offences Against the Person Act, 1861 and section 2 of the Criminal Law (Rape) Act, 1981.

READ MORE

Five boys arrested over alleged sex assault of girl in Dublin city centre

Jessie Buckley nominated for Oscar, Hamnet co-star Paul Mescal misses out

Gloria Osteria review: Luscious Italian eatery in former AIB bank oozes glamour

Evidence leaves judge ‘speechless’ after worst domestic violence case he has heard

He is charged with having custody, charge and care of a child, wilfully assaulting, ill-treating and neglecting the child in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to their health or seriously affecting their wellbeing.

The man is also charged with assaulting and causing harm to a female on a date unknown between April 2021 and April 2022, at an address in the northwest.

Sgt Maurice Doyle told the court the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed the matter should be sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

The accused man, who cannot be identified due to the nature of the alleged offences, was represented by solicitor Robert Ryan.

Judge Emile Daly adjourned the case to March 3rd for service of a book of evidence.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter