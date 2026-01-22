Garda charged with rape and child cruelty, court hears

The garda is charged with assaulting and causing harm to a female on a date unknown between April 2021 and April 2022. File photograph: PA

A serving member of An Garda Síochána has been charged with rape and child cruelty.

The man appeared before a District Court in the northwest on Thursday morning.

He is accused of two counts of allegedly raping a female in 2021 at an address in the northwest.

The charges are contrary to section 48 of the Offences Against the Person Act, 1861 and section 2 of the Criminal Law (Rape) Act, 1981.

He is charged with having custody, charge and care of a child, wilfully assaulting, ill-treating and neglecting the child in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to their health or seriously affecting their wellbeing.

The man is also charged with assaulting and causing harm to a female on a date unknown between April 2021 and April 2022, at an address in the northwest.

Sgt Maurice Doyle told the court the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed the matter should be sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

The accused man, who cannot be identified due to the nature of the alleged offences, was represented by solicitor Robert Ryan.

Judge Emile Daly adjourned the case to March 3rd for service of a book of evidence.