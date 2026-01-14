High Court judge orders release of Enoch Burke from Mountjoy Prison

Enoch Burke is to be released from Mountjoy Prison on Wednesday, a High Court judge has ordered.

Mr Burke has been in jail since late November for breaches of a court order directing him not to trespass at Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath, where he worked as a teacher.

Last week, he sought a temporary injunction against a disciplinary appeals body tasked with reviewing his dismissal from the school.

In a hearing before the High Court on Wednesday, Mr Justice Brian Cregan said Mr Burke had raised “substantive” and “credible” issues against the Disciplinary Appeals Panel (DAP).

The judge said he was directing that Mr Burke be released from prison for “one reason and one reason only, interest in the administration of justice” and so that he has time to prepare for his case against the panel.

He said this was on the condition that Mr Burke does not trespass on school property, and if he does, he directed that the school come to the High Court the next day and he will have “no hesitation in bringing him back to prison”.