‘I was never in Greece’: Limerick man on human trafficking charge remanded in custody

A Limerick man who is wanted in Europe on a human trafficking charge that alleges he attempted to facilitate the transportation of 66 people from Greece to Italy has been remanded in custody with consent to bail.

Jeremiah O’Brien (55), of Yellow Brick House, Roche’s Road, Rathkeale, Limerick is alleged to have facilitated the transportation of 66 human beings, without life jackets, from an unknown place near Nafplio in Greece towards Italy.

The boat was discovered stranded on a rocky shore near Gyalia beach close to Gerolimenas, Greece.

The State contested a bail application made on behalf of Mr O’Brien on Wednesday at the High Court.

Det Gda Tony Keane said Mr O’Brien had provided many different addresses over the past years, including at locations such as Nottingham in the UK, Belfast and Newry.

The detective garda said there was concern that, if he were released on bail, the respondent could abscond. Defence counsel for Mr O’Brien, Simon Matthews BL, said his client is a member of the travelling community who crosses Europe selling tools and generators.

He said the addresses given were those of family members and friends that he stays with. Mr Matthews said that Rathkeale is Mr O’Brien’s main place of residence and he would stay there if he were granted bail.

Counsel said his client maintains his innocence and has never been in custody before. Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring said the allegations against Mr O’Brien were of the “highest order”.

However, she said that Mr O’Brien must be presumed innocent and the court must have regard to the fact that he has no prior convictions and no history of warrants in the State.

Ms Justice Ring said Mr O’Brien has a travelling history, which is not out of order with regard to his background. She said that the respondent appears to be a man who has worked around the continent and he has no record of difficulties with various police services.

Ms Justice Ring said she was inclined to grant bail on Mr O’Brien’s own bond of €500. She said an independent surety of €15,000 must also be provided.

She said that this could be frozen or done in a cash lodgement. The judge also said Mr O’Brien must surrender all travel documents, he must live at the address indicated at Rathkeale and must sign in daily at the Garda station.

Ms Justice Ring said Mr O’Brien must maintain a curfew at night at the address at Rathkeale and that gardaí should attend to ensure that curfew is followed.

She also said he must attend all court dates and not make any further applications for travel documents. She also said he must keep the peace and be of good behaviour while on bail.

Det Garda Tony Keane previously gave evidence that on November 26th, he was on duty in the Rathkeale area when he became aware of a Schengen Information System (SIS) alert for the arrest of Mr O’Brien, which related to a European arrest warrant.

Det Gda Keane said it is alleged that Mr O’Brien and two other named people acted jointly between November 9th and 16th, 2017, by renting a car and between November 11th and 23rd, 2017, by renting a 12m speedboat.

Det Gda Keane said the 66 people were 30 adult men (24 from Iraq, four from Syria and two from Iran), 14 adult women (12 from Iraq, one from Syria and one from Iran) and 22 children (12 boys from Iraq, one boy from Iran, five girls from Iraq, two girls from Syria and two girls from Iran). Det Gda Keane said that these 66 people paid between $4,000 and $6,000 (€3,400-€5,100) each.

The detective said that after he informed Mr O’Brien that he was the subject of the SIS alert for the purpose of arrest, the respondent replied: “I was never in Greece.” Det Gda Keane went on to say that after being brought to Henry Street Garda station and given the details of the charge, the respondent said: “I don’t know anything about that.”

The detective gave evidence that Mr O’Brien then said he had been in Greece and did rent a car. A hearing date has been fixed for January 14th, next.