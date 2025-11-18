Man (25) remanded in custody over arson attack on Co Louth Ipas centre

A damaged staircase in the Drogheda Ipas centre which was set on fire at Halloween. Photograph: Bryan Meade

A man (25) has appeared in court charged in connection with an arson attack on an Ipas centre in Drogheda, Co Louth, on Halloween night.

Sean Everitt with an address at Rowlagh Green, Clondalkin, Co Dublin and formerly of Hawthorn Court, Drogheda, appeared before Drogheda District Court this afternoon charged with arson at George’s St, Drogheda on 31st October.

Det Garda Shauna Brewer told the court the accused had made no reply when arrested and charged with the offence.

During a contested bail hearing, the detective told Judge Nicola Andrews that the accused had been identified on CCTV in the vicinity of the International Protection Accommodation Service building prior to the fire, with Josh Devlin (25), of Dun Eimear, Bettystown, who has already been remanded in custody by the court on an arson charge.

Detective Brewer said Mr Everitt and Mr Devlin had been nearby when a third man Jonathan Judge (22) of Irish Street, Ardee, Co Louth kicked in the door of the building and set fire to the stairs leading to the upper floor.

All three men then fled the scene.

Mr Judge has previously been remanded in custody by the court charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

The detective told the court that an adult and five children had to be rescued from the building by the emergency services after being trapped on the upper floor as the fire on the stairs had blocked their escape.

After viewing CCTV from the night, Judge Andrews rejected a bail application from defence solicitor Paul J Moore and remanded Mr Everitt in custody to the same court next Monday.

Both Mr Devlin and Mr Judge have already been remanded in custody to the same court for Director of Public Prosecutions’s directions.