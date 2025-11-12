Man who ‘played a small part’ in scheme to defraud Trinity College Hardship Fund jailed

Judge Martin Nolan said Trinity College was the 'victim of a considerable fraud' and was 'at a substantial loss'.

A man who “played a small part” in a scheme to defraud the Trinity College Hardship Fund of over €500,000 has been jailed for one year.

Michael Connor (50) is one of a number of people who allowed their bank accounts to be used as part of the scheme, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.

Garda Ciara Tyrrell told Carol Doherty BL, prosecuting, on Wednesday that the garda investigation has identified that over €500,000 was misappropriated from the fund in approximately 290 separate transactions by people who are not students and had no right to claim assistance.

Connor, of Lally Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, pleaded guilty to four counts of possession of the proceeds of criminal conduct between November 2020 and January 2021.

The court heard that Connor provided his name and banking details to a third party and that €9,950 was deposited into his account in four transactions between October 2020 and January 2021.

Connors also recruited others to provide their bank details, but there is no suggestion that he made an application to the hardship fund, the court heard.

When interviewed by gardaí, Connor said he was approached by a man who knew him, but who he didn’t know.

This man asked Connor to give his bank account details, saying he would be able to keep some money. Connor admitted giving this man his bank account details and to recruiting others to the scheme.

He said this man knew he was hard up for cash at the time. The court was told Connor received €1,650 for his role. Connor has 22 previous convictions, the majority of which are road traffic offences.

Garda Tyrrell agreed with defence counsel that there is no suggestion that Connor is at the centre of the scheme.

Connor has two children and a work history as a security guard. He is also a carer for his mother.

Defence counsel said his client has several health issues and is engaging in counselling. His client has addiction issues which he is taking steps to address.

Connor represented Ireland internationally in pool and volunteered to train others in the game. Counsel said he is instructed that his client felt at the time he needed money and took an opportunity when it arose.

He asked the court to consider non-custodial sentencing options, noting the assistance his client provides to his mother.

Judge Martin Nolan said Trinity College was the “victim of a considerable fraud”. He said the university was “at a substantial loss” and Connor had “played a small part in that”.

He noted that Connor was a “conduit for certain monies to go to other parties” four times and also recruited others, which was aggravating. The judge said this was a “pretty bad misjudgement”, noting that Connor was a mature man at the time.

He said there was “good mitigation”, but the court could not agree to the defence’s submission to impose a non-custodial sentence.