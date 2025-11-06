Courts

Man in court charged with murder of Jordan Webb in Co Down

Kai William Johnston remanded in custody to December

Jordan Webb (28) who was found dead in Portavogie, Co Down, on Monday morning. Photograph: PA
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 28-year-old in Co Down.

Jordan Webb was found dead at an address in New Harbour Road in the village of Portavogie on Monday morning.

Kai William Johnston (21), from Springfield Gardens in Portavogie, appeared at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with his murder.

He is also charged with possession of a knife, assault and possession of a class C drug.

At the start of the brief hearing, deputy district judge Joe Rice said it was a “very grave case” and asked for silence and respect during the proceedings.

Mr Johnston confirmed his identity and that he understood the charges.

A PSNI detective sergeant told the court he could connect Mr Johnston to the charges. The officer said police had gathered witness, telecom and forensic evidence.

There was no application for bail and Mr Rice remanded the accused in custody until December 3rd. - PA

