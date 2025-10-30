Dublin firefighter Terence Crosbie to be sentenced for rape in Boston

Dublin Fire Brigade member Terence Crosbie (centre) alongside his defence lawyers, attorney Daniel C Reilly (left) and attorney Patrick Garrity (right), during his trial. Photograph: Susan Zalkind

The Dublin firefighter convicted of rape in a Boston hotel room, Terence Crosbie, is due to be sentenced on Thursday.

Crosbie was convicted last Friday and his sentencing hearing is due to take place in Boston.

A jury found him guilty of raping a 29-year-old attorney in a hotel room he had shared with a colleague during a trip to the US city for the St Patrick’s Day weekend.

The jury of six men and six women returned their verdict after 4½ days of arguments and more than 15 hours of deliberation. He had faced up to 20 years in prison.

A previous trial ended in a hung jury.

Both Crosbie and his victim testified in both trials, with Crosbie denying he had ever touched the woman and insisting his bed was empty when he returned to his hotel room.

She told the court she met Crosbie’s colleague, Liam O’Brien, at a bar and went back to the Omni Parker hotel with him but was unaware Mr O’Brien had a roommate. She said she later woke up to find Crosbie actively raping her.

Crosbie has remained in remand since he was arrested on March 16, 2024, attempting to leave the country on an early flight home. The initial trial in June resulted in a mistrial.

He elected to testify in both trials, insisting he was innocent.

“There was nobody in my bed, my bed was empty,” he told the jury earlier this month. He “absolutely did not” rape the victim, he told the court.

The victim, who presented her tearful testimony to two separate jury panels, told the court that she woke up to Crosbie penetrating her and pinning her shoulders down in the bed. He told her that she “liked it” and disparaged Mr O’Brien who continued to snore throughout the duration of the assault.

“What are you doing? Stop,” she said, according to testimony. Crosbie did not stop, she said. She broke free by maneuvering her legs to the ground. Crosbie continued to follow her around the room and pressed her up against the wall and kissed her as she collected her clothes and escaped to the bathroom.

When she left the hotel room shortly after 2am on March 15th she texted a friend, walked home, and immediately took a rideshare to the hospital where she reported the assault.

The victim was cross examined about her alcohol intake, use of psychiatric medication, and promiscuity. In closing arguments the defense argued that the victim was an “unreliable reporter.”

The prosecution argued that Crosbie’s testimony was “scripted.”