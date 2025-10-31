Courts

Boy (17) pleads guilty to violent disorder during Coolock migrant centre protest

Teenager also admits damaging a Garda vehicle during disturbances in July 2024

Gardaí at protests in Coolock, Dublin, in July 2024. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin
Tom Tuite
Fri Oct 31 2025 - 12:522 MIN READ

A 17-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to taking part in violent disorder and damaging a Garda vehicle during disturbances at a proposed centre for asylum seekers in Coolock, Dublin, last year.

The charges are connected to events on July 15th, 2024, around the former Crown Paints factory on Malahide Road. There were violent scenes in the area after the government announced intentions to repurpose the building to house international protection applicants, a plan that was later abandoned.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a juvenile, is accused of criminal damage to a Garda car and using or threatening to use violence, with other unknown people, that would cause a person to fear for their or another person’s safety.

The incident is alleged to have occurred at Oscar Traynor Road in Coolock.

He appeared again at Dublin Children’s Court, which had earlier granted an order for gardaí to provide disclosure of evidence to the defence.

Judge Paul Kelly noted from defence counsel Orla Doolin that the teen, who had no prior convictions, was pleading guilty.

He was aged 16 at the time of the incidents, and the court heard that the prosecution relied on CCTV evidence and that the boy was accepting responsibility.

The court heard the boy was an early school leaver, was looking for work, was taking part in a training course to help him obtain employment and was involved in sport.

Legal aid was granted. The Director of Public Prosecutions recommended that the case be dealt with in the Children’s Court rather than the Circuit Court, which has greater sentencing powers. Jurisdiction was accepted.

Judge Kelly remanded the boy, who was accompanied to the proceedings by his mother, on continuing bail to appear again in December for a hearing of evidence and a mitigation plea. He sought a probation report.

