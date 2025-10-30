Woman (82) died from traumatic head injury after being pulled down stairs, inquest hears

Sgt Fergus Twomey was granted an indefinite adjournment to the inquest as a person is before the courts on criminal charges in relation to Stella Nnadi’s death. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

An 82-year-old woman died in hospital earlier this year from head injuries after being pulled down a flight of stairs in her home in Co Cork, an inquest has heard.

Stella Nnadi was living with her daughter, Ruby Ogbo, at her home at Garrydhu Drive, Kilmorney Road, Carrigaline, when she was injured in an assault on February 23rd.

Ms Nnadi was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital two days later after complaining of feeling unwell at her home. She died in the hospital hours later.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster told Cork City Coroner’s Court on Thursday that a postmortem was carried out on Ms Nnadi by her colleague Dr Heidi Okkers.

Dr Bolster said Dr Okkers found that Ms Nnadi died as a result of a complication of a subdural haematoma due to a blunt force trauma head injury.

The injury was due Ms Nnadi being pulled down a flight of stairs, Dr Bolster said, while myelofibrosis or bone marrow cancer was a contributory factor in her death.

Sgt Fergus Twomey said he was seeking to adjourn the inquest indefinitely as there was a person before the courts on criminal charges in relation to Ms Nnadi’s death. Cork City Coroner Philip Comyn granted the application for an adjournment.

Ms Nnadi’s grandson, Bryan Nnadi Ogbo (38), is due to appear at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on November 17th on a manslaughter charge that he unlawfully killed his grandmother.