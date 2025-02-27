Grandson of woman who died in Cork hospital is charged with assault causing harm

The mother of the accused said her son suffers from schizophrenia and became very aggressive in the course of a domestic dispute at their home at at Garrydhu Drive, Carrigaline, Co Cork. Photograph: Darragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

A 38-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with assault causing harm to his elderly grandmother who died in hospital in Cork two days later.

Bryan Nnadi Ogbo with an address at Garrydhu Drive, Carrigaline, Co Cork was charged with assault causing harm to Stella Nnadi (82) at his home address on February 23rd.

Ms Nnadi was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital two days later, on February 25th, after complaining of feeling unwell at her home and she died at the hospital some hours later.

On Thursday, at Cork District Court, Det Garda Tom Delaney of Douglas Garda station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that Mr Nnadi Ogbo made no reply to the charge.

He said gardaí were objecting to bail for Mr Nnadi Ogbo on a number of grounds including the seriousness of the charge which carries a ten-year jail term and the strength of the evidence.

Gardaí were preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the assault charge while there was also a possibility of further charges being laid against the accused.

He said gardaí were also objecting to bail for the accused because they feared that he was a flight risk while they also had serious concerns that he would interfere with witnesses in the case.

Det Garda Delaney gave an outline of the alleged facts in the case and told how gardaí had received a 999 call on the morning of February 23rd from the deceased’s daughter Ruby Ogbo.

She said her son Bryan suffers from schizophrenia and was very aggressive and was attacking her and her mother and it is alleged he produced a knife in the course of a domestic dispute.

Det Garda Delaney said that it was alleged the Mr Nnadi Ogbo broke into the bathroom and dragged her, headfirst, down the stairs and she later required hospitalisation for injuries.

He said that Ms Nnadi’s condition deteriorated after admission to Cork University Hospital on November 25th and gardaí arrested Mr Nnadi Ogbo on suspicion of murder.

Det Garda Delaney said that the accused had been caught red-handed and at interview he made full admissions and corroborated the facts as they had been alleged by his mother.

Mr Nnadi Ogbo was a Nigerian national who had come to Ireland in December seeking international protection and he said he had travelled via Dubai, Newcastle and Belfast.

However, gardaí had not been able to find any travel records for him in the UK and they believed he had travelled using false documentation as the only passport they found for him had expired.

He said gardaí feared that Mr Nnadi Ogbo would flee the country if granted bail while they also feared that he would interfere with witnesses including his mother, Ruby Ogbo.

Mr Nnadi Ogbo took the stand and told his solicitor, Donal Daly, that he would stand trial if he was granted bail while he also confirmed that he suffered from depression and epilepsy.

Questioned by Garda Dave Delea, he said he needed help and a support system to ensure that he took his medication but he again reiterated he would turn for court if granted bail.

Judge Mary Dorgan said she had concerns about granting the accused bail given the gravity of the charge and Garda fears he was a flight risk and would interfere with witnesses.

She remanded him in custody to appear again on March 6th while she also directed that he receive all appropriate medical treatment in jail and she granted him free legal aid.