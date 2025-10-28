Case of creche worker charged with assaulting children awaits directions

Gardaí at Dún Laoghaire District Court on Tuesday said they were awaiting directions in the case from the Director of Public Prosecutions

Gardaí are awaiting direction from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the case of a creche worker who has been charged with assaulting seven children in her care.

Tanya Martin (32), of Rosemount Estate, Dundrum, was granted bail after being charged at a hearing of Dún Laoghaire District Court on September 19th last.

Ms Martin was charged with assaulting seven young children who were in her care at the Once Upon a Time creche in Dundrum, Dublin 16, contrary to section two of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Garda Sinéad Galligan told a hearing of Dún Laoghaire District Court on Tuesday that the file in the case was with the DPP and gardaí were awaiting instruction.

The case will come before the court again on January 12th.

Ms Martin was dismissed from her role at the creche in August.