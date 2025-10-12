Man (43) remanded in custody over stabbing in Cork that saw man hospitalised

The injured party in the assault was taken to Cork University Hospital, where he was treated for a slash wound to his calf

A man (43) has been remanded in custody after he was charged in connection with a stabbing incident that left another man in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Romeo Bruma, a Romanian national, was brought before a special sitting of Mallow District Court on Sunday morning where he was charged in connection with an incident in Mitchelstown on Saturday.

He was charged with assault causing harm to another male at Upper Cork Street, Mitchelstown on October 11th, contrary to Section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Defence solicitor Padraig O’Connell said his client was not applying for bail at this juncture and Sgt Dave Delea sought a remand in custody to appear at Mallow District Court on Tuesday.

Judge John King remanded Mr Bruma to appear at the court on Tuesday, when he will be assisted by an interpreter. Mr Bruma was granted free legal aid.

The injured party in the assault was taken to Cork University Hospital, where he was treated for a slash wound to his calf and it is understood he remains in hospital on Sunday receiving treatment.