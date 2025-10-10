Dublin city councillor Gavin Pepper agrees not to film finance company staff

Dublin city councillor Gavin Pepper has undertaken before the High Court not to attend or film outside the homes of staff of credit-servicing and asset-management firm Pepper Finance Corporation.

Mr Pepper, an Independent who was elected in the Ballymun/Finglas area, told the court earlier this week he had written to Pepper Finance’s lawyers saying he was prepared to give undertakings although he was unhappy that a lot of things had been said in an affidavit that he said were not true.

The case was adjourned to Friday to allow Pepper Finance issue a response to his letter.

On Friday, Brian Conroy SC, for Pepper Finance and its managing director Ian Wigglesworth, outside whose west Dublin home Mr Pepper filmed for social media posts, said the defendant had agreed to an order prohibiting filming any Pepper Finance staff, but was not happy about certain wording.

This related to the fact that he worked as a taxi driver and he had misgivings including that he could be unwittingly in breach of the order when picking up or dropping off passengers who may be employees of Pepper Finance. Counsel said while he did not accept this, his client was prepared to take it on board by saying there was consent to allow Mr Pepper drop off such passengers.

Mr Justice Brian Cregan said that concern could be met by inserting the words “otherwise than in the course of his employment”.

His other concern was the use of the words “or his [Mr Pepper’s] servants or agents” throughout the order prohibiting anyone else acting for him from filming. Mr Conroy said their only concern was that the substance of the orders could be circumvented by Mr Pepper directing others to carry out what he did.

Mr Pepper, who represented himself in court, told the judge he did not have any servants or agents and he was not going to send anyone to do what he did. But, he said, he was not responsible for any unknown third party doing so. “I am a nice person,” he said.

Mr Justice Cregan said he believed the words “servants or agents” should be deleted as Pepper Finance was not prejudiced by it. He said Mr Pepper was a self-employed taxi driver with no servants or agents and if there were any repeat of the filming by persons unknown, Pepper Finance could return to court.

Mr Conroy said an order with those changes would be drawn up and lodged in court.

The judge adjourned the issue of legal costs being sought against Mr Pepper, who opposes the application.

At earlier hearings, Mr Pepper denied claims he had shot footage for social media outside Mr Wigglesworth’s home.

Last July, Mr Wigglesworth and Pepper Finance were granted an interim injunction preventing the councillor from attending the Wigglesworth home or filming and watching him and his family or from publishing home addresses of Pepper employees.

Following a number of adjournments, he agreed to give undertakings to abide by the injunctions sought by Pepper Finance and Mr Wigglesworth.