Teenage boy convicted of raping girl (13) he was dating in Galway

The incidents occurred in a Co Galway housing estate where both children were living with their families. Photograph: Frank Miller

A teenage boy has been convicted of the sexual assault and rape of a 13-year-old girl he had been dating for a number of weeks.

The now 16-year-old accused pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to three charges of oral rape and one of rape of the then 13-year-old girl on dates between June and July 2023.

The incidents occurred in a Co Galway housing estate where both children were living with their families. The accused was 14 years old at the time.

A jury returned the verdicts on day six of the trial, following three and half hours of deliberation.

Mr Justice Patrick McGrath remanded the teenager on continuing bail and adjourned the case for sentence to November 3rd. A probation report was ordered for the next date.

Earlier in the trial, the jury were shown a video of an interview the girl had with specialist gardaí in July 2023. She told gardaí that she had been “dating” the accused since June that year – about three weeks before she said he raped her.

In that interview, the girl told gardaí that the accused kept asking her for sex and she kept saying “tomorrow, tomorrow”. She said one day when they were both in his house he got on top of her, pushed her shorts aside and penetrated her.

She told gardaí that it happened on the Tuesday and she told her mother via a Snapchat message on Friday.

The complainant described incidences of the accused grabbing her head and shoving it down for her to perform oral sex on him.

She described two other similar incidences which she said were oral rape. She said one of them occurred on the same day of the rape.

The girl told gardaí that after the rape she was very upset. She told them about bruises she had from the accused and said there was a “massive bruise” on her chest.

Anne Rowland SC, prosecuting, told the jury in her opening address that the complainant’s mother got a Snapchat from her child on July 7th, 2023, telling her that the accused had raped her.

The message said the complainant didn’t want to go to the gardaí and said she just wanted her mother to know.

A screenshot of the message was later read out to the jury while the complainant was present via video link.

The girl accepted she told her mother in the message that she did not realise the accused had raped her until her friends helped her realise that.

A forensic examiner from a specialist child and adolescent sexual assault treatment unit gave evidence about an examination of the girl conducted in early July 2023.

She said she was informed by gardaí that the alleged incidents took place in mid-June, outside the seven-day time frame for an urgent appointment.

Outlining her findings, she said tests showed the girl is more susceptible to bruising. “More than 20 bruises” were noted on the girl’s body, some of which were accidental.

Bruises were noted on the girl’s breasts, inner thighs and genital area. The forensic examiner said in her professional opinion, a localised bruise to the girl’s genital area was “consistent” with the report of “painful digital and vaginal penetration”.

She said, a bruise on the girl’s breast was “consistent” with the complainant’s report that the boy had bitten her through her clothing.

During cross-examination, the witness said she had “not anticipated” seeing injuries during the examination, describing it as “unusual”, as this examination took place outside the seven-day window for an urgent appointment.

She told Ms Rowland during re-examination, that bruising in the genital area of a young person generally doesn’t persist for longer than three to seven days. She added it was not possible to age a bruise.