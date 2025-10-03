Dispute over whether Deirdre Morley’s medical records should be part of inquests into her children’s deaths

Deirdre Morley was found not guilty by reason of insanity of murdering her three children, Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) Photograph: Supplied/ Garda

A dispute has emerged over whether Deirdre Morley, who killed her three children in January 2020, should be allowed to submit her medical records as evidence in the inquests into their deaths.

In 2021, Deirdre Morley, a paediatric nurse, was found not guilty by reason of insanity of murdering her three children, Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3), at the family home in Newcastle, west Dublin, on January 24th, 2020.

A preliminary hearing of the inquests at the Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Friday heard Ms Morley has new legal representation that is seeking to have her medical notes considered.

Fiona Gallagher, counsel for Ms Morley, said her client believed these records will give insights into her mental state before the tragedy.

Ms Gallagher said evidence from various treating doctors should be examined to ensure her client’s mental state is “inquired into in a comprehensive and appropriate fashion”.

Ms Morley was admitted to St Patrick’s Hospital in July 2019 for four weeks. The evidence at issue includes medical records from doctors who treated her in St Patrick’s, as well as medics in Clondalkin and Tallaght.

Simon Mills SC, acting for consultant psychiatrist Olivia Gibbons, who treated Ms Morley in St Patrick’s, argued this evidence should not be included in the scope of the inquest.

He noted Ms Morley was found not guilty of her children’s murders by reason of insanity following a 2021 trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Since a preliminary inquest hearing in 2023, Ms Morley and her legal team have “at no point in the intervening two and a half years” indicated this verdict was incorrect, he said.

Conor (9), Carla (3) and Darragh McGinley (7) with their father Andrew McGinley. Photograph: Andrew McGinley/ An Garda

The argument by Ms Morley’s legal team is “skeletal in the extreme”, Mr Mills said.

He noted it emerged during the 2021 trial that Ms Morley only formed an intention to harm her children in January 2020 and “did not tell anyone of that intention”.

None of her doctors in the six months before this “would have been able to disclose her intention” as they were not aware of it, he submitted. Ms Morley was discharged from Dr Gibbons’s care on August 1st, 2019.

However, Ms Gallagher argued medical notes from the six months leading up to the children’s deaths are particularly relevant as they cover “the deterioration” in Ms Morley’s mental state. She said Ms Morley told doctors during this period that she did not believe she was a risk to others but she felt “unable to provide safe care for her children in her current state”.

Senior coroner Dr Myra Cullinane said she will give both arguments “due consideration” and inform parties of her decision, via written correspondence, by next Monday or Tuesday.

Dr Cullinane expressed her condolences to the children’s father, Andrew McGinley, who was present at Friday’s hearing.

Andrew McGinley leaving the Coroners Court on Store Street. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Speaking afterwards, Mr McGinley said he hopes the inquests “will lead to better care, diagnosis and treatment for patients”.

“Most of all it should lead to potential risks to children being greatly reduced, if not removed completely,” Mr McGinley said in a statement.

“This can only be achieved by all parties working collaboratively with the aim of preventing similar tragedies.

“It is only in that way that something positive can possibly be taken from the devastating deaths of Conor, Darragh and Carla.”