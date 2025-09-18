Courts

Man to appear in court charged with hit and run in which cyclist was killed

Edward McLoughlin was pronounced dead at Dublin hospital following incident at Ballivor, Co Meath

Edward McLoughlin, from Trim, Co Meath, died after after being struck by a vehicle while out cycling on the morning of September 12th. Photograph: Rip.ie
Tim O'Brien
Thu Sept 18 2025 - 08:59

A man charged in connection with a fatal hit and run at Ballivor, Co Meath on Friday, September 12th, is due to appear before Trim District Court on Thursday morning.

At about 10am on Friday last, Gardaí and emergency services were notified of a collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist on the R156 road. The cyclist was discovered unresponsive, and rushed to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

The deceased man was later named as Edward (Ned) McLoughlin, from Trim, who was in his 80s.

The motor vehicle involved failed to remain at the scene. Gardaí had appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A man aged in his 40s was subsequently detained in a Garda station in the region.

