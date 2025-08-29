Man (41) charged with murder of elderly neighbour Sean Small

Sean Small (84) from Newcastle, Co Down. Photograph supplied by PSNI

A Co Down man appeared in court on Friday charged with the murder of his neighbour, Sean Small.

Standing in the dock of Newtownards Magistrates Court, dressed in a police-issue grey tracksuit, 41-year-old Mark Bready confirmed his identity and that he understood the single charge against him.

Mr Bready, from Slievenabrock Avenue in Newcastle, Co Down, is accused of murdering the 84-year-old on a date between August 19th and 24th.

The body of Mr Small was found outside his home on Slievenabrock Avenue, late last Sunday night, August 24th.

He was last seen alive on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 19th , according to police.

Giving evidence to the court, a detective inspector said she believed she could connect Mr Bready to the charge.

Defence solicitor Brendan Blayney confirmed that while there was no application for bail, he was asking the court to order that a psychiatric, mental-health assessment be conducted.

The inspector agreed such an assessment would be appropriate. Remanding Mr Bready into custody, District Judge Amanda Brady ordered the article 51 assessment be conducted. She adjourned the case to September 25th.