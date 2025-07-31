Pair aware of consequences of breaching ban on works at ancient burial site, court hears

Order restraining unauthorised works at site will remain in place until October. Photograph: Graham Hughes/Photocall Ireland

Two men have told a judge they understood the consequences of breaching a court order prohibiting unauthorised development works at an ancient Christian burial ground in Dublin.

Judge John O’Connor granted Fingal County Council injunctions restraining Jonathan Coyle, of Colecott Cottages, Ballough, Lusk, Co Dublin, and Conor Noone, Maynooth Park, Maynooth, Co Kildare, from continuing with allegedly unauthorised works at River Road, Castleknock, after human bones were unearthed.

Neither man was present when the orders were made earlier this week at the Circuit Civil Court.

On Thursday Stephen Dodd SC, for the local authority, told the court the defendants had, before the court orders were made, conducted site clearance works on a national monument where hundreds of human skeletal remains had been professionally excavated in the late 1930s.

A silver coin of Edgar of England dated 967 was found, indicating the site was used in the 10th century.

Mr Dodd said works last week unearthed more human bones, giving rise to a serious concern irreparable harm had already been caused to what had long been an officially recorded monument.

Liam Rooney, planning inspector with Fingal County Council, told the court in written evidence he had seen new excavation works including the excavation of a metre-deep trench, most likely intended for drainage.

Human remains were unearthed and taken away by An Garda Síochána for the coroner’s office to determine if they were ancient.

Judge O’Connor heard no consents had been provided for the new works.

Mr Dodd said the case could be adjourned until early October to allow the defendants to submit written evidence. The existing restraints will remain in place.