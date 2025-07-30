Children prescribed anti-psychotic drug while in Camhs care settle High Court actions

Two teenagers who were prescribed an antipsychotic drug while undergoing treatment with the South Kerry Child and Adolescent and Mental Health Services (Camhs) have settled their High Court actions for a total of €135,000.

In one of the cases, the then nine-year-old boy gained 3.5kg in weight in the six months he was on the drug, Risperidone, which the High Court heard was not appropriate and should not have been prescribed.

They had sued the HSE over the care they received at South Kerry Camhs. None of the children can be identified by order of the court. The settlements were reached after mediation.

Robert Fitzpatrick SC with Siun Leonowicz BL told the court that the first boy had been referred to the Camhs service when he was under 10 years of age and he was prescribed the antipsychotic drug Risperidone.

Counsel said the drug should never have been prescribed, and it was dispensed for another five months in 2019. The young boy, he said, suffered side effects including weight gain and he had gained 3.5kg over a 23-week period.

At one stage, counsel said the boy was prescribed an appetite suppressant medication which was also inappropriate. Mr Fitzpatrick said the appetite suppressant medication appeared to be given in a misplaced effort to counteract the Risperidone, which should not have been prescribed. Counsel described it as a “case of double error.”

Approving a €60,000 settlement in the teenager’s case, Mr Justice Paul Coffey said it was fair and reasonable, and he wished the boy the best for the future.

In the second case, a 16-year-old boy settled for €75,000. Mr Fitzpatrick said the boy, when he was nine years old, had been put on Risperidone and was taking it for five months in 2018. Counsel said the antipsychotic was never appropriate for the child.

Counsel said the boy had been put on an ADHD medication which he had taken before and from which he previously suffered side effects.

By putting the boy on the ADHD drug again, counsel said he had been needlessly put through side effects. Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Coffey conveyed his best wishes to the teenager.

In a third case, a 16-year-old boy was awarded €17,500 in relation to his care at South Kerry Camhs.

Mr Fitzpatrick told the court that the boy when he was six years old had been assessed by the service, diagnosed with ADHD and started on medication. Counsel said his case related to a 23-month gap in later follow up.

At one stage counsel said the boy was prescribed the antipsychotic drug Risperidone but thanks “to the good sense of his father, he never gave him the medication.” His case solely related to lost follow up.