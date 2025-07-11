Rapist who harassed three women journalists is to spend longer in prison

Amanda Brunker and Deirdre Reynolds outside court in June following the sentencing of Mark McAnaw for harassment of them and Nicola Tallant. Photograph: Collins

A convicted rapist handed an 11-year sentence last month for harassing three journalists has been told he will spend an extra 10 months in prison.

Mark McAnaw (53), previously of Letterkenny, Co Donegal, was before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Friday for breaching the conditions of a suspended sentence.

He pleaded guilty last month to harassing three journalists – Nicola Tallant, Amanda Brunker and Deirdre Reynolds – in August 2023.

At that time McAnaw was under the suspended portion of a sentence for an aggravated burglary committed in 2018.

In June 2023 McAnaw received a sentence of eight years and four months, backdated to when he went into custody in 2018, for the aggravated burglary. The final 16 months of the sentence was suspended for 16 years on strict conditions.

He was released from custody on that sentence in July 2023, several weeks before the harassment of the three journalists took place.

On Friday he was before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court for a hearing in relation to the activation of the suspended portion of the sentence for aggravated burglary.

Judge Martin Nolan was told the application to reactivate the suspended portion of the sentence had been triggered by McAnaw breaching the conditions of the suspension. These were his convictions for the harassment of the three journalists and a separate District Court conviction for a breach of the Sex Offenders’ Act.

Rebecca Smith, defending McAnaw, said her client was homeless following his release from custody and had struggled to access medication he had been on. McAnaw also found it difficult to abide by the conditions imposed, she said.

The judge said he could activate none, all or part of the suspended portion of the 2023 sentence, which would run consecutive to the 11-year sentence imposed on McAnaw last month.

He said McAnaw had committed “rather serious offences” following his release from custody in 2023, which had already been dealt with by another judge.

Judge Nolan reactivated 10 months of the 16 months suspended portion of the 2023 sentence and directed it to run consecutively to the 11-year sentence McAnaw is serving.

Last month Judge Pauline Codd handed McAnaw an 11-year sentence for the harassment of Ms Tallant, Ms Brunker and Ms Reynolds.

The court heard McAnaw repeatedly sent the three women emails and messages of a violent and sexually threatening nature, which escalated to him threatening to put a “bullet” in one of them. He also referred to himself as an “IRA Top Boy”.

He also turned up at the offices of the Sunday World on Talbot Street, Dublin, and when refused entry he went to a cafe across the road. When gardaí approached him there, McAnaw was writing an email to Ms Tallant.

McAnaw is detained at the Central Mental Hospital (CMH), but does not accept his diagnosis of schizophrenia and has declined to take medication, the court was told.

His previous convictions include rape, kidnapping and assaults causing actual bodily harm.

McAnaw refused to enter a bond before the court last month, which would have suspended the final 12 months of the 11-year sentence imposed.