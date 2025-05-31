Truck driver (23) charged with smuggling two men through Rosslare port

Rosslare Europort, where gardaí and customs officials found two men hiding in a truck. File photograph: Collins

A 23-year-old Romanian truck driver has been remanded in custody charged with smuggling two men through Rosslare Europort.

Roberto Nickitean, described as a Romanian national, appeared before Judge John O’Leary at a special sitting of Wexford District Court on Saturday evening.

Det Garda Stephen Burke, of Wexford Garda station, said he charged the accused. It is alleged Mr Nickitean intentionally assisted entry into, transit across or presence in the State at Rosslare Europort on May 30th. The charge alleges a breach of section 5 of the Immigration Act 2004 and contravention of section 6(1) of the Criminal Justice (Smuggling of Persons) Act 2021.

Det Garda Burke told the court the accused made no reply when the charge was put to him.

Defence counsel Ross Pratt-O’Brien, instructed by solicitor Maria Murphy, made no application for bail on Saturday. Such an application would be made next Tuesday, he said.

Judge O’Leary remanded the accused in custody to appear before Wexford District Court at 10.30am on Tuesday for a bail application.

The accused was granted free legal aid and an interpreter.

The truck driver was arrested in Wexford after gardaí and customs officials found two men hiding in a truck at Rosslare Europort on Friday morning. The discovery was made during an immigration check.

The two men were assessed by medical staff.