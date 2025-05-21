Richard Satchwell trial: Cousin of Tina tells jury she ‘never’ saw her being violent towards anyone

Richard Satchwell arriving at the District Court in Cashel, Co Tipperary, after being charged in connection with the murder of his wife Tina Satchwell. Photograph: Brian Lawless/ PA Wire

A cousin of Cork woman Tina Satchwell has told the Central Criminal Court she “never” witnessed her being violent towards anyone.

Sarah Howard said she grew up with Ms Satchwell in Fermoy and they were very close. She said her cousin was a “kind-hearted” and “genuinely lovely” person.

On March 30th, 2017, 10 days after Ms Satchwell disappeared, her husband, Richard, sent a text asking if she wanted their big chest freezer, Ms Howard said.

Asked if she responded to that, Ms Howard, becoming tearful, said she did not because it was “unusual” and “very strange”.

Mr Satchwell would “not be the kind to give stuff”, she said, adding that he had charged her children for nail varnish and a CD from his car boot stall.

In cross-examination in the continuing trial of Mr Satchwell for the murder of his wife, Ms Howard told defence counsel Brendan Grehan she did not know if other members of her family had witnessed any violence on the part of Ms Satchwell.

She agreed Mr Satchwell hand-delivered a birthday card for her to her home in August 2017 and was signed “Tina and Richard”.

Today is day 14 of the trial of Mr Satchwell (58), who has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his 45-year-old wife at their home at No 3 Grattan Street, Youghal, over March 19th and 20th, 2017.

The jury has heard Ms Satchwell’s decomposed skeletal remains were discovered during a forensic search of the property on October 11th, 2023, about six and a half years after Mr Satchwell reported his wife missing in May 2017.

After the remains were discovered, Mr Satchwell told gardaí his wife had come at him with a chisel on the morning of March 20th, he used the belt of her dressing gown to fend her off when she “went limp” and died. The prosecution‘s case is that he put her body in a freezer in the shed before burying her in a grave site dug under the stairs.

Today, Ms Howard told prosecuting counsel Gerardine Small they were very close growing up together in Fermoy.

Asked what kind of person Ms Satchwell was, she said she was “kind-hearted”, “loving”, a family person, sociable and a “genuinely lovely” person.

The jury was shown part of a Prime Time Investigates programme of July 2017 during which Ms Howard was interviewed about the disappearance of Ms Satchwell.

Ms Howard described her cousin in the programme as “fun”, “outgoing”, who “just loved her fashion, swimming, walking, everyday kind of stuff”. Ms Satchwell had never gone missing before, so her disappearance was a “complete mystery”, she told Prime Time. “It tears us apart not to know where she is.”

In her evidence, Ms Howard said she did not see much of her cousin after the Satchwells moved to Youghal in 2016. The last time she saw her was just before Christmas 2016, when she was “in great form and seemed really happy”. She had her two dogs with her and did not go anywhere without them.

When she heard Ms Satchwell had gone missing, she rang her phone straight away and when she did not answer, she rang Mr Satchwell asking where she was.

Mr Satchwell told her they had an argument and Ms Satchwell had left him, Ms Howard said. He said she had thrown a cup or something at him but did not say when that happened.

She had never heard that before or anything about cups thrown at him, Ms Howard said.

She had sent messages asking him had he heard anything from Ms Satchwell and he had said no, Ms Howard said. In another message, he told her gardaí had found a Tina Satchwell, but it was “not our Tina”.

In June 2017, she sent him a message asking him not to call to her home because the kids get upset when Ms Satchwell was not with him.

In another text, he had said he knew Ms Satchwell was [Ms Howard’s] family and he was not. He had said Ms Satchwell is “my wife, my life, my best friend, my everything”. He also said: “I find it difficult to get through the days ... I feel I let her down in some way.”

Asked by Ms Small if she had ever witnessed Ms Satchwell being violent or aggressive, Ms Howard said: “Never.”

Under cross-examination, she told Mr Grehan she spent time with her as a child, and that Ms Satchwell would bring her downtown and got her ears pierced when she was aged four or five. Ms Satchwell‘s death has affected her “very deeply”, Ms Howard said.

After she moved to Ballyporeen about 15 years ago, she still met Ms Satchwell but not as much. Ms Satchwell would come to Ballyporeen and Mr Satchwell would be with her because she did not drive.

“He was always with her.” She agreed she had said in a statement to gardaí he was so besotted with Ms Satchwell that he could not have caused her harm.

“That was at the beginning but as time went on and she didn‘t contact any of us ...” she said.

She agreed that she appeared to be closest among her family members to Ms Satchwell. and said Ms Satchwell had told her she wanted renovations done to the house before inviting people to it. “She was very house-proud.”

She agreed Ms Satchwell‘s grandmother effectively raised her. She agreed Ms Satchwell and her mother Mary Collins had fallen out years before her disappearance but could not say if Ms Satchwell resented that her mother had not raised her.

She agreed Ms Satchwell had a very close bond with her grandmother and had thought she was her mother. When counsel asked if Ms Satchwell had fallen out with her mother after finding out she was her mother, not her sister, Ms Howard said she could not say.

She did not know when Ms Satchwell would have last made contact with any of her extended family apart from herself.

Ms Howard’s evidence concluded the prosecution’s case. At the request of Mr Grehan, the jury has seen sent away by Mr Justice Paul McDermott until tomorrow.